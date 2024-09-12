Skip navigation
How Fisch's experience prepared him to lead UW
September 12, 2024 03:16 PM
Jedd Fisch sits down with Nicole Auerbach to discuss his decision to become the Washington head coach, the new team he inherited, and his goals for the future of the program.
