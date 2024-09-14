 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats
The Solheim Cup - Round Two
‘Miracle at Medinah’? Europe has hope, but U.S. has big lead at Solheim Cup
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
NASCAR Cup playoff contenders face challenges at Watkins Glen

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indellisontd_240914.jpg
Indiana’s Ellison fights his way to score vs. UCLA
nbc_cfb_washstwashlitesv2_240914.jpg
Highlights: Washington State wins Apple Cup
nbc_cfb_indwilliamstd_240914.jpg
Williams stretches to extend the Hoosier’s lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats
The Solheim Cup - Round Two
‘Miracle at Medinah’? Europe has hope, but U.S. has big lead at Solheim Cup
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
NASCAR Cup playoff contenders face challenges at Watkins Glen

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indellisontd_240914.jpg
Indiana’s Ellison fights his way to score vs. UCLA
nbc_cfb_washstwashlitesv2_240914.jpg
Highlights: Washington State wins Apple Cup
nbc_cfb_indwilliamstd_240914.jpg
Williams stretches to extend the Hoosier’s lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dickert emotional after Washington State win

September 14, 2024 07:11 PM
Washington State coach Jake Dickert praises the grit and toughness his team showed in their big Week 3 victory over Washington in the Apple Cup.