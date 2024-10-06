 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_horse_coolmoreturfmile_241005.jpg
WATCH: Carl Spackler — yes, Carl Spackler — wins Breeders’ Cup qualifier
Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 - Round Three
Keith Mitchell grabs one-shot lead entering final round of Sanderson Farms
Syndication: The Tennessean
Vanderbilt takes down No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in historic college football victory

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michwash_lovelandtd_241005.jpg
Tuttle finds Loveland for TD to put Michigan ahead
nbc_cfb_vanderbiltvsbamasegment_241005.jpg
Alabama’s defense is a ‘concern’ after Vandy loss
nbc_cfb_michvswash_blockedfg_241005.jpg
Michigan’s Graham blocks Washington’s field goal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_horse_coolmoreturfmile_241005.jpg
WATCH: Carl Spackler — yes, Carl Spackler — wins Breeders’ Cup qualifier
Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 - Round Three
Keith Mitchell grabs one-shot lead entering final round of Sanderson Farms
Syndication: The Tennessean
Vanderbilt takes down No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in historic college football victory

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michwash_lovelandtd_241005.jpg
Tuttle finds Loveland for TD to put Michigan ahead
nbc_cfb_vanderbiltvsbamasegment_241005.jpg
Alabama’s defense is a ‘concern’ after Vandy loss
nbc_cfb_michvswash_blockedfg_241005.jpg
Michigan’s Graham blocks Washington’s field goal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Davis takes double pass 37 yards vs. Michigan

October 5, 2024 08:29 PM
Demond Williams Jr. hits Cameron Davis on the trick play to set Washington up in the redzone against Michigan at Husky Stadium.