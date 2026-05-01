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Stach drills Leeds 1-0 ahead of Burnley

May 1, 2026 03:17 PM
Anton Stach takes a touch to set up an audacious left-footed effort from distance that sneaks into the corner of the goal to lift Leeds 1-0 in front of Burnley at Elland Road.

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