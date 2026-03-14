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No. 17 Arkansas edges Mississippi 93-90 in OT to reach SEC title game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cluff scores 17, comes up big down stretch as No. 18 Purdue beats UCLA to reach Big Ten title game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Scottie Scheffler surges in Round 3 of Players, feeling good about driver
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
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Mavropanos’ towering header brings West Ham level
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Silva chips Manchester City ahead of West Ham
March 14, 2026 04:42 PM
Bernardo Silva's cheeky dink sails into the corner of the net to give Manchester City their breakthrough against West Ham at London Stadium.
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