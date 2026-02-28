Beto puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
SMX 2026 Round 8, Daytona 250 Qualification Live Updates: Seth Hammaker fastest in Q1
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Report: WNBA players’ union sends offer to league with revenue sharing, housing concessions
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dodgers don’t expect two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to be ready on Opening Day
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Soucek pulls one back for West Ham v. Liverpool
Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton
Murphy drills Newcastle level at 2-2 with Everton
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
SMX 2026 Round 8, Daytona 250 Qualification Live Updates: Seth Hammaker fastest in Q1
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Report: WNBA players’ union sends offer to league with revenue sharing, housing concessions
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dodgers don’t expect two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to be ready on Opening Day
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Soucek pulls one back for West Ham v. Liverpool
Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton
Murphy drills Newcastle level at 2-2 with Everton
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Beto puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
February 28, 2026 10:53 AM
It's a terrible moment for Nick Pope as the Newcastle goalkeeper spills his save into the path of Beto for a simple finish to give Everton a 2-1 lead at St. James' Park.
Related Videos
01:47
Soucek pulls one back for West Ham v. Liverpool
02:18
Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton
01:12
Murphy drills Newcastle level at 2-2 with Everton
01:18
Barry delivers to give Everton lead over Newcastle
11:02
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 28
01:06
Branthwaite heads Everton in front of Newcastle
01:08
Damsgaard heads Brentord in front of Burnley
01:26
Thiago tucks away Brentford’s second v. Burnley
01:14
Schade makes it 3-0 for Brentford against Burnley
54
Anthony brings Burnley within one of Brentford
01:00
Kayode’s own goal gives Burnley hope v. Brentford
01:25
Flemming’s header brings Burnley level at 3-3
01:25
Damsgaard’s brace gives Brentford 4-3 lead
01:31
Van Dijk’s header doubles Liverpool’s lead
01:26
Ekitike fires Liverpool ahead of West Ham
01:13
Mac Allister volleys Liverpool 3-0 up v. West Ham
01:08
Gakpo’s deflected effort puts Liverpool 4-1 up
01:18
Disasi’s own goal makes it 5-2 for Liverpool
01:03
Castellanos scores West Ham’s second v. Liverpool
10:54
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. West Ham Matchweek 28
01:25
Mayenda taps in Sunderland’s opener v. Bournemouth
02:08
Evanilson equalizes for Bournemouth v. Sunderland
08:16
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Sunderland MWK 28
03:37
PL Update: Wolves beat Aston Villa for second win
10:38
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Aston Villa Matchweek 28
01:38
Gomes pounces on loose ball to seal WOL win v. AVL
01:44
Gomes smashes Wolves into the lead v. Aston Villa
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 27
07:32
PL RAW: Arsenal dominate Spurs in derby
06:47
PL Update: Sesko guides Man United past Everton
Latest Clips
01:56
HLs: Jokic, Murray eruption not enough for DEN win
02:03
Highlights: Pistons win OT thriller against Cavs
05:10
HLs: No. 5 Penn State beats Notre Dame in shootout
06:16
Was Harden ‘big-time acquisition’ for Cavaliers?
01:39
Dvorchak thinks Carr will come out of retirement
01:55
Richardson ‘lottery ticket’ entering fourth season
15:11
Horry: NBA is about getting buckets, not just 3s
01:37
Jeanty may be part of a two-back committee
16:38
Jeremiah: ‘Good gap’ between Mendoza and Simpson
07:52
Love: ‘I want to play with the best quarterback’
01:22
Knueppel breaks rookie record for 3-point makes
01:32
Why SGA is still on pace to win second MVP award
01:29
Who will step up for Jazz amid Markkanen’s injury?
09:12
Coleman built by his roots in Stockton, California
06:25
Penn State’s Allen: ‘All I need is an opportunity’
07:02
Johnson ‘training like a track athlete’ for draft
05:10
Singleton: Penn State TD record ‘meant a lot’
04:44
Which teams are poised to take the next step?
04:12
Allen has his ‘mojo’ going with Cavaliers
04:50
Rockets get one of their ‘biggest wins’ vs. Magic
07:49
Potential playoff matchups we want to see most
06:30
UConn’s Bell: ‘I’m one of the best in the country’
10:33
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
07:28
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
01:49
Hoosiers in ‘real danger’ of missing tournament
01:27
Who will be the Big East regular season champion?
01:31
Illinois can contend with Michigan’s size
11:04
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL
05:01
Bell had 12 formal meetings at combine Wednesday
06:55
Illinois QB Altmyer loves hunting and fishing
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue