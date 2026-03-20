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Aidan Berg
,
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Joey Savatgy to skip Birmingham Supercross with a broken foot, will attempt Detroit
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,
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Fernandes slots Man United ahead of Bournemouth
March 20, 2026 05:59 PM
Bruno Fernandes tucks away his penalty to give Manchester United the breakthrough against Bournemouth after Alex Jimenez hauled down Matheus Cunha in the box.
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