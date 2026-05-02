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2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
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Chase Sexton surprises field, self, with fastest time in Denver Supercross Qualification 1
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Ryder DiFrancesco tops the first Denver Supercross Qualification
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Smith inspired by Ferdinand’s Derby rail run
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Lukas’ memory lives on at Kentucky Derby

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2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
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Chase Sexton surprises field, self, with fastest time in Denver Supercross Qualification 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
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Ryder DiFrancesco tops the first Denver Supercross Qualification
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Smith inspired by Ferdinand’s Derby rail run
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Dart gets help from mom with Kentucky Derby fit
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Lukas’ memory lives on at Kentucky Derby

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Saka powers Arsenal 2-0 in front of Fulham

May 2, 2026 12:47 PM
Viktor Gyokeres puts Bukayo Saka through on goal and the England international makes no mistake with his near-post strike to double the Gunners' lead against Fulham at the Emirates.

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