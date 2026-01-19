 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
Indiana vs Miami live updates: 2026 CFP National Championship Game score, highlights, news, analysis, more
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa cracks top 10 in AP poll for first time in two years; UConn, South Carolina are top two
NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Utah
Arizona unanimous No. 1 for first time; Saint Louis, Miami of Ohio join AP Top 25

Top Clips

nbc_nba_thundercleveland_260119_copy.jpg
Highlights: OKC drops the hammer on Cavaliers
nbc_wnba_seg01_260119.jpg
Young, Laces BC hand Rose BC second straight loss
nbc_wnba_seg02_260119.jpg
Hive BC gets first win; Breeze BC blown out

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
Indiana vs Miami live updates: 2026 CFP National Championship Game score, highlights, news, analysis, more
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa cracks top 10 in AP poll for first time in two years; UConn, South Carolina are top two
NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Utah
Arizona unanimous No. 1 for first time; Saint Louis, Miami of Ohio join AP Top 25

Top Clips

nbc_nba_thundercleveland_260119_copy.jpg
Highlights: OKC drops the hammer on Cavaliers
nbc_wnba_seg01_260119.jpg
Young, Laces BC hand Rose BC second straight loss
nbc_wnba_seg02_260119.jpg
Hive BC gets first win; Breeze BC blown out

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kostoulas' overhead kick brings Brighton level

January 19, 2026 04:58 PM
Teenager Charalampos Kostoulas equalizes in extra time with a brilliant overhead kick off the header assist from Jan Paul van Hecke, bringing Brighton level with Bournemouth 1-1.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_bougoal1_260119.jpg
05:58
Tavernier’s penalty gives Bournemouth 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_update_260118.jpg
04:25
PL Update: Everton deal Villa blow in title race
nbc_pl_evegoal1_260118.jpg
01:34
Barry chips Everton in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avleve_260118.jpg
08:56
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Everton Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_wolnew_260118.jpg
08:07
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_plupdate_260117.jpg
20:57
PL Update: Manchester is red after derby win
nbc_pl_nfars_260117.jpg
07:26
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal MWK 22
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260117.jpg
02:10
Wilson nets West Ham’s 93rd-minute winner v. Spurs
nbc_pl_leedsfullham_260117.jpg
08:53
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Fulham Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_chelvbrehlv2_260117.jpg
10:48
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brentford Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_totwhu_260117.jpg
13:24
Extended HLs: Spurs v. West Ham Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_260117.jpg
01:39
Nmecha’s volley gives Leeds 1-0 lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_suncry_260117.jpg
08:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Crystal Palace MWK 22
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260117.jpg
02:29
Palmer doubles Chelsea’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_260117.jpg
01:15
Edwards powers Burnley level at 1-1 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal1v2_260117.jpg
01:30
Wirtz blasts Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_liverpoolburnley_260117.jpg
12:26
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Burnley Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260117.jpg
01:36
Brobbey puts Sunderland 2-1 ahead of Palace
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260117.jpg
56
Romero’s ‘thumping header’ brings Spurs level
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260117.jpg
02:35
Pedro blasts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_crygoal1_260117.jpg
01:15
Pino strikes Crystal Palace ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260117.jpg
01:02
Le Fee brings Sunderland level with Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260117.jpg
01:17
Summerville’s deflected effort gives West Ham lead
nbc_pl_mumc_260117.jpg
14:54
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260117.jpg
01:52
Dorgu doubles Man United’s lead against Man City
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260117.jpg
01:58
Mbeumo tucks away Man United’s opener v. Man City
netbusters_david_copy.jpg
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_top10ofseasonsofar_260113.jpg
03:05
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_updatev2_260108.jpg
19:38
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool ends in scrappy draw
nbc_pl_top25of2025v2_260108.jpg
24:43
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2025

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_thundercleveland_260119_copy.jpg
01:58
Highlights: OKC drops the hammer on Cavaliers
nbc_wnba_seg01_260119.jpg
11:29
Young, Laces BC hand Rose BC second straight loss
nbc_wnba_seg02_260119.jpg
19:49
Hive BC gets first win; Breeze BC blown out
nbc_nba_milatl_digitalhit_260119.jpg
01:18
Bucks-Hawks a game of ‘poise’ and ‘resistance’
nbc_nba_milatl_turnerintv_260119.jpg
01:13
Bucks staying ‘resilient’ in late-game situations
NEW_THUMB.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bucks survive strong comeback from ATL
nbc_roto_morant_260119.jpg
01:12
Morant has plenty of room to improve after return
ken_walker.jpg
01:26
Will SEA let ‘explosive’ Walker loose vs. LAR?
nbc_roto_kevin_260119.jpg
01:25
How can Stefanski find ‘success’ with Falcons
nbc_roto_bo_260119.jpg
01:35
Broncos still ‘alive’ in AFC title without Nix
nbc_nba_weststarters_260119.jpg
04:26
Luka, Steph, Jokic among WC All-Star starters
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_260119.jpg
17:18
Could Bills hire McDaniel, Daboll as head coach?
nbc_dps_nfldivisionalroundrecap_260119.jpg
13:13
Is Allen main reason why Bills lost to Broncos?
nbc_nba_eaststarters_260119.jpg
04:15
Cunningham, Giannis lead All-Star starters in East
nbc_roto_edwards_260119.jpg
01:18
Are Edwards’ performances going under the radar?
nbc_roto_williams_260119.jpg
01:38
How Williams’ return timeline will impact OKC
purdy_mpx.jpg
09:14
49ers ‘ran out of bodies’ in loss to Seahawks
nbc_ffhh_mcdermott_260119.jpg
12:32
Should Bills have fired Beane with McDermott?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260119.jpg
02:04
Take SEA, NE as NFC, AFC conference champions
nbc_ffhh_backtothefutures_260119.jpg
03:35
Stidham could be Super Bowl MVP if Broncos win
nbc_ffhh_ramschi_260119.jpg
09:26
Rams WRs Nacua, Adams fantasy ‘busts’ despite win
nbc_ffhh_texanspatriots_260119.jpg
05:00
Berry: ‘Maye is my MVP’
nbc_ffhh_billsbroncos_260119.jpg
07:13
Broncos win over Bills was ‘a bumpy ride’
nbc_nba_bucksconvo_260119.jpg
04:47
What would Morant mean for Bucks, Giannis?
nbc_nba_startersprediction_260119.jpg
02:18
NBA Showtime predicts All-Star Game starters
Screenshot_2026-01-19_145301_copy.jpg
02:13
Melo earns No. 1 pick for Rising Stars Draft
nbc_nba_enjoydoncic_260119.jpg
03:56
Can a defensive liability lead team to NBA title?
Screenshot_2026-01-19_134758_copy.jpg
03:43
Kuzma giving back to single mothers in Flint
nbc_nba_enjoyleonard_260119.jpg
10:54
Should Kawhi make NBA All-Star Game in Inglewood?
nbc_csu_dksegmentv2_260119.jpg
01:38
Is NE vs. SEA the most likely Super Bowl matchup?