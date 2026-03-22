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Watch Now

Talbi equalizes for Sunderland against Newcastle

March 22, 2026 08:23 AM
It's game on at St. James' Park and Chemsdine Talbi smashes the loose ball inside the box into the back of the net to bring Sunderland back to level terms with Newcastle.

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