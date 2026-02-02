Talbi's belter puts Sunderland 3-0 up over Burnley

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants
Report: Mariners in the process of acquiring All-Star Brendan Donovan from Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
What Mike McDaniel’s offense means for Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey, and Omarion Hampton
nbc_sx_250recap_260131.jpg
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Houston: Haiden Deegan perfect in Triple Crown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bestnonqbs_260202.jpg
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
USATSI_24241829.jpg
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260202.jpg
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants
Report: Mariners in the process of acquiring All-Star Brendan Donovan from Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
What Mike McDaniel’s offense means for Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey, and Omarion Hampton
nbc_sx_250recap_260131.jpg
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Houston: Haiden Deegan perfect in Triple Crown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bestnonqbs_260202.jpg
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
USATSI_24241829.jpg
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260202.jpg
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Talbi's belter puts Sunderland 3-0 up over Burnley

February 2, 2026 03:43 PM
It's an absolutely stunning strike from Chemsdine Talbi, who ignites the Stadium of Light to give Sunderland a commanding 3-0 lead over Burnley.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_sunbur_260202.jpg
09:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Burnley Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_sungoal1v2_260202.jpg
01:27
Diarra’s shot deflects in to give Sunderland lead
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260202.jpg
01:26
Diarra strikes Sunderland 2-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260201.jpg
01:31
Cherki blasts Man City 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260201.jpg
01:30
Semenyo slots home Man City’s second against Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal2_260201.jpg
01:20
Solanke’s scorpion kick brings Spurs level
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260201.jpg
01:23
Solanke gives Spurs lifeline against Man City
nbc_pl_totmc_260201.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Man City Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_nfcp_260201.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 24
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_260201.jpg
02:53
Sarr’s penalty brings Palace level with Forest
nbc_pl_brered1_260201.jpg
01:37
Schade sent off for stamping on Cash
nbc_pl_bregoal1_260201.jpg
01:23
Ouattara drills Brentford 1-0 ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlbre_260201.jpg
12:23
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brentford MWK 24
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260201.jpg
01:06
Casemiro heads Man United in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260201.jpg
01:39
Cunha thumps Man United 2-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_fullhamgoal1V2_260201.jpg
01:49
Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham hope v. Man United
nbc_pl_fullhamgoal2_260201.jpg
01:36
Kevin’s screamer brings Fulham level with Man Utd
nbc_pl_mugoal3_260201.jpg
01:35
Sesko rockets Man United 3-2 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_fullhammanchester_260201.jpg
12:14
Extended HLs: Man United v. Fulham Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_260201.jpg
01:37
Gibbs-White tucks away Forest’s opener v. Palace
nbc_pl_plupdate_260131.jpg
12:09
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against West Ham
nbc_pl_top10goalsjanv3_260127.jpg
10:48
Top 10 Premier League goals: January 2026
nbc_pl_livgoal4_260131.jpg
01:26
Konate puts Liverpool 4-1 up over Newcastle
nbc_pl_livgoal3_260131.jpg
01:21
Wirtz makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Newcastle
nbc_pl_liveve_260131.jpg
13:25
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Newcastle Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_studioreax_260131.jpg
02:40
Ekitike, Wirtz lead Liverpool in win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_interviews_260131.jpg
03:04
Wirtz, Konate reflect on win against Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260131.jpg
01:26
Gordon strikes Newcastle ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260131.jpg
01:14
Ekitike’s ‘wonderous finish’ gives Liverpool lead
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260131.jpg
01:21
Wirtz picks out Ekitike for Liverpool’s equalizer

Latest Clips

nbc_csu_bestnonqbs_260202.jpg
13:18
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
USATSI_24241829.jpg
09:16
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260202.jpg
12:12
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate
nbc_wnba_phillyunrivaled_260102.jpg
13:09
Mabrey shines as Unrivaled makes history in Philly
nbc_wnba_uconntenn_260202.jpg
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
nbc_ffhh_rushyrdleader_260202.jpg
02:30
Who has ‘best chance’ to lead rushing yards in SB?
USATSI_27547037.jpg
05:21
‘Not shocking’ Titans hired Daboll as OC
nbc_ffhh_joebrady_260202.jpg
03:21
Why did Bills hire Brady as head coach?
nbc_ffhh_topfreeagent_260202.jpg
11:16
Rodgers, Willis headline top FA QBs
nbc_ffhh_arzlefleur_260202.jpg
06:23
LaFleur hire is ‘good news’ for AZ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_farbs_260202.jpg
09:14
Futures of Hall, Walker will be interesting
nbc_ffhh_monkenconvo_260202.jpg
04:41
What does Monken hire mean for Browns in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_kubiakconvo_260202.jpg
03:28
Kubiak ‘has proven himself’ as Seahawks’ OC
nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
05:25
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
07:55
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
03:54
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX
nbc_pft_tomcurran_260202.jpg
22:10
Curran: McDaniels is the best OC in NFL history
nbc_pft_blackheadcoaches_260202.jpg
07:16
Florio: Lack of black HCs ‘a historical problem’
nbc_pft_mikelafleur_260202.jpg
02:49
LaFleur hire is ‘exciting’ for the Cardinals
nbc_pft_klintkubiak_260202.jpg
08:09
Raiders hire a ‘proven commodity’ in Kubiak
nbc_pft_seahawksselling_260202.jpg
08:08
Report: Seahawks to go up for sale after SB LX
nbc_pft_vrabelseahawks_260202.jpg
07:36
Breaking down key storylines of Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_seahawksconvo_260202.jpg
03:52
Are Seahawks getting credit for Super Bowl run?
nbc_pft_sbpath_260202.jpg
07:16
Analyzing ‘incredible’ runs from NE and SEA
GettyImages-464544202.jpg
03:33
Revisiting drama of Super Bowl XLIX
klint_kubiak.jpg
01:30
Seahawks’ Kubiak expected to be next Raiders HC
mike_lafleur.jpg
01:46
LaFleur is a ‘rising star’ as Cardinals next HC
nbc_roto_sbanytimetd_260202.jpg
01:52
Assessing Super Bowl LX anytime TD scorers market
nbc_roto_minvmem_260202.jpg
01:31
Timberwolves primed to cover spread vs. Grizzlies
nbc_roto_nikolajokic_260202.jpg
01:23
Jokic ‘looked good’ in return to play for Nuggets