Top News

SX 2026 Rd 05 Glendale 250 Haiden Deegan track walk.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 5, Glendale 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan narrowly edges Ryder DiFrancesco in Q1
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 05 Glendale empty gate.jpg
SuperMotocross Round 5, Glendale: Race Coverage, Live Updates
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Yankees bringing back Paul Goldschmidt, Tigers land Framber Valdez
  D.J. Short
    ,
  D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

Screenshot_2026-02-07_123859.jpg
Mykolenko’s own goal gifts Fulham lead v. Everton
Screenshot_2026-02-07_124136.jpg
Dewsbury-Hall finds Everton’s equalizer v. Fulham
Screenshot_2026-02-07_123518.jpg
Leno’s own goal gifts Everton late 2-1 lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

SX 2026 Rd 05 Glendale 250 Haiden Deegan track walk.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 5, Glendale 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan narrowly edges Ryder DiFrancesco in Q1
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 05 Glendale empty gate.jpg
SuperMotocross Round 5, Glendale: Race Coverage, Live Updates
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Yankees bringing back Paul Goldschmidt, Tigers land Framber Valdez
  D.J. Short
    ,
  D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

Screenshot_2026-02-07_123859.jpg
Mykolenko’s own goal gifts Fulham lead v. Everton
Screenshot_2026-02-07_124136.jpg
Dewsbury-Hall finds Everton’s equalizer v. Fulham
Screenshot_2026-02-07_123518.jpg
Leno’s own goal gifts Everton late 2-1 lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Palmer completes hat-trick in first half v. Wolves

February 7, 2026 11:08 AM
Cole Palmer is in the right place at the right time as he completes his hat-trick in the opening 45 minutes of Chelsea's showdown with Wolves.

Screenshot_2026-02-07_124136.jpg
54
Dewsbury-Hall finds Everton’s equalizer v. Fulham
Screenshot_2026-02-07_123518.jpg
59
Leno’s own goal gifts Everton late 2-1 lead
Screenshot_2026-02-07_123859.jpg
01:17
Mykolenko’s own goal gifts Fulham lead v. Everton
GettyImages-2260392261.jpg
08:59
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Everton Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260207.jpg
01:27
Gyokeres drills Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_260207.jpg
01:13
Gyokeres’ brace gives Arsenal 3-0 lead
nbc_pl_arssunhl_260207.jpg
10:32
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Sunderland Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_rayangoalbou_260207.jpg
01:17
Rayan brings Bournemouth level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_borvav_260207.jpg
13:42
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Aston Villa MWK 25
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260207.jpg
02:04
Palmer’s penalty puts Chelsea in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260207.jpg
02:24
Palmer doubles Chelsea’s lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_260207.jpg
52
Arokodare pulls one back for Wolves v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_wolchea_260207.jpg
09:54
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Chelsea Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260207.jpg
01:15
Zubimendi smashes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_rogersgoalavl_260207.jpg
01:14
Rogers rifles Aston Villa in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_summervillegoalwhu_260207.jpg
01:26
Summerville lifts West Ham ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_tatgoalwhu_260207.jpg
01:28
Castellanos heads West Ham 2-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_burvwhu_260207.jpg
11:04
Extended HLs: Burnley v. West Ham Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_romerored_260207.jpg
02:13
Romero sent off for stamp on Casemiro
nbc_pl_mbeumogoalmu_260207.jpg
01:08
Mbeumo tucks away Man United’s opener v. Spurs
nbc_pl_fernandesgoalmu_260207.jpg
01:19
Fernandes doubles Man United’s lead over Spurs
nbc_pl_muvspurs_260207.jpg
11:01
Extended HLs: Man United v. Spurs Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_plupdate_260206.jpg
03:02
PL Update: Leeds down Forest in relegation scrap
nbc_pl_leegoalone_260206.jpg
01:17
Bogle coolly tucks away Leeds’ opener v. Forest
nbc_pl_leegoaltwo_260206.jpg
01:16
Okafor lifts Leeds 2-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_leegoalthree_260206.jpg
01:31
Calvert-Lewin chests Leeds 3-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_notgoalone_260206.jpg
53
Lucca’s header gives Leeds life against Forest
nbc_pl_leenot_260206.jpg
12:07
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Nottingham Forest MWK 25
nbc_pl_netbustersmw24_260203.jpg
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_mw24allgoals_260202_copy.jpg
15:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24

nbc_nba_enjoywinlosersv2_260206.jpg
11:15
NotB 2026 NBA Trade Deadline winners and losers
nbc_nba_enjoythomas_260206.jpg
08:45
Thomas should reflect after getting waived
nbc_nba_enjoyzubac_260206.jpg
09:09
Pacers-Clippers trade’s intriguing implications
nbc_wcbb_osuvswas_260205.jpg
03:10
HLs: No. 9 Ohio State holds off No. 24 Washington
nbc_nfl_maddensanmateofeature_260206.jpg
05:46
Madden’s legacy fuels College of San Mateo
nbc_dps_sidelinereporters_260206.jpg
11:48
Stark and Hartung prepare for Super Bowl sidelines
cam_newton.jpg
06:18
Who is most likely to make Hall of Fame in 2027?
nbc_dps_tiricocollinsworthint_260206.jpg
13:06
Are Tirico, Collinsworth nervous for Super Bowl?
nbc_roto_valdez_260206.jpg
02:11
Valdez’s fantasy value unchanged landing with DET
nbc_roto_sbbestbets_260206.jpg
01:24
Consider betting on under in Super Bowl LX
nbc_roto_nbachampion_260206.jpg
01:22
Thunder still ‘the best team’ post-trade deadline
nbc_roto_mcmillan_260206.jpg
01:40
Panthers’ McMillan ‘pulled away’ to win OROY
nbc_roto_smithnjigba_260206.jpg
01:28
JSN wins OPOY after historic season for Seahawks
nbc_roto_stafford_260206.jpg
01:28
Stafford wins NFL MVP, announces return to Rams
nbc_roto_bullsbackcourt_260206.jpg
02:04
How will Bulls manage guards when Giddey returns?
nbc_pl_arokodarefeature_260206.jpg
06:27
Behind the scenes with Wolves’ Arokodare at AFCON
nbc_roto_lukadoncic_260206.jpg
01:32
Could Doncic (hamstring) miss extended time?
nbc_roto_ivicazubac_260206.jpg
02:12
Will Pacers rest players after acquiring Zubac?
nbc_nba_enjoygiannis_260205.jpg
08:50
Giannis staying with Bucks feels like wasted time
nbc_nfl_mvpv2_260205.jpg
03:37
Stafford secures 2025 NFL MVP, announces return
nbc_nba_enjoyharden_260205.jpg
07:01
Can Harden get over the hump with the Cavaliers?
nbc_nba_atlgswtrade_260205.jpg
02:50
Is Porzingis a piece for GSW or an expiring deal?
nbc_nfl_droyv2_260205.jpg
02:15
Schwesinger wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
nbc_nba_enjoywizards_260205.jpg
10:41
Breaking down the Wizards bringing in Davis
nbc_nfl_wpmoty_260205.jpg
04:26
Wagner honors mother with Walter Payton award
nbc_nfl_salutetoservice_260205.jpg
01:51
McCaffrey earns Salute to Service award
nbc_nfl_hofclass26_260205.jpg
03:55
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026
nbc_nfl_coty_260205.jpg
01:21
Vrabel named 2025 NFL Coach of the Year
nbc_nfl_cpoty_260205.jpg
02:08
McCaffrey shouts out training staff after CPOY win
nbc_nfl_olineoty_260205.jpg
01:28
Thuney wins inaugural Protector of the Year award