 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 17 Tulane CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Iowa State v Purdue
College Basketball Best Bets, Odds, Predictions Dec. 13: Purdue vs Marquette, Indiana at Kentucky, Florida
nbc_roto_favebowlbets_251210.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal1_251213.jpg
Ekitike smashes Liverpool ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251213.jpg
PL Fan Fest ‘makes me feel like I’m not alone’
vonn_new_thumbnail.jpg
Vonn claims second in downhill at St. Moritz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 17 Tulane CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Iowa State v Purdue
College Basketball Best Bets, Odds, Predictions Dec. 13: Purdue vs Marquette, Indiana at Kentucky, Florida
nbc_roto_favebowlbets_251210.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal1_251213.jpg
Ekitike smashes Liverpool ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251213.jpg
PL Fan Fest ‘makes me feel like I’m not alone’
vonn_new_thumbnail.jpg
Vonn claims second in downhill at St. Moritz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Palmer slot home Chelsea's opener against Everton

December 13, 2025 10:23 AM
A beautiful through ball from Malo Gusto puts Cole Palmer into space and the Chelsea star makes no mistake in front of goal to give the Blues a 1-0 lead over Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_livgoal1_251213.jpg
01:34
Ekitike smashes Liverpool ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_netbusters15_251209.jpg
25:59
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_wolvsmu_plupdate_251208.jpg
04:02
PL Update: Bruno guides Man United past Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmun_251208.jpg
10:10
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man United Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_mw15allgoals_251208.jpg
13:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_wolvsmu_plupdate_251208.jpg
05:44
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man United 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_mugoal3_251208.jpg
01:45
Mount drives Man United 3-1 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251208.jpg
01:22
Mbeumo slots home Man United’s second v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_251208.jpg
01:06
Bellegarde equalizes for Wolves against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251208.jpg
01:42
Fernandes nets Man United’s opener against Wolves
nbc_pl_update_251207.jpg
08:13
PL Update: Palace crash top four party
nbc_pl_fulcp_251207.jpg
11:20
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 15
nbc_pl_cpgoal2_251207.jpg
01:14
Guehi heads Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251207.jpg
01:21
Wilson’s terrific trivela brings Fulham level
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251207.jpg
01:08
Nketiah sends Crystal Palace in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_bhawhu_251207.jpg
11:20
Extended HLs: Brighton v. West Ham Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251207.jpg
02:28
Rutter drills Brighton level with West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251207.jpg
01:46
Bowen powers West Ham ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_plupdate_251206.jpg
22:15
PL Update: Aston Villa blow title race open
nbc_pl_leeliv_251206.jpg
13:41
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Liverpool Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_leegoal3_251206.jpg
01:58
Tanaka brings Leeds level at 3-3 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal3_251206.jpg
01:28
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 3-2 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal2_251206.jpg
01:29
Stach brings Leeds level at 2-2 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251206.jpg
03:41
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds hope against Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2v2_251206.jpg
03:09
Ekitike’s brace gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Leeds
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251206.jpg
01:23
Ekitike tucks away Liverpool’s opener v. Leeds
nbc_pl_bou_che_251206.jpg
09:34
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Chelsea Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_newvbur_251206.jpg
13:31
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Burnley Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_evertonnottingham_251206.jpg
09:31
Extended HLs: Everton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 15
nbc_pl_mcsun_251206.jpg
11:14
Extended HLs: Man City v. Sunderland Matchweek 15

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251213.jpg
59
PL Fan Fest ‘makes me feel like I’m not alone’
vonn_new_thumbnail.jpg
55
Vonn claims second in downhill at St. Moritz
oly_ssm1000_stolz_251213.jpg
03:44
Stolz dashes to 1000m win at Hamar World Cup
nbc_pl_salahdiscussionstudio_251213.jpg
07:28
Is Salah saying goodbye to Liverpool, Anfield?
nbc_nba_minvsgsw_curryreturn_251212.jpg
01:57
HLs: Curry’s eruption not enough in return vs. MIN
nbc_smx_insdier_251212.jpg
32:36
SMX team changes; behind the scenes at media day
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_keyontehl_251212.jpg
01:54
HLs: George drops career-high in win over Memphis
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_jareturn_251212.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Morant returns to action against Jazz
nbc_nba_indvsphi_vintageembiid_251212.jpg
01:54
HLs: Embiid has vintage performance in win vs. IND
nbc_nba_chivscha_konhl_251212.jpg
01:56
HLs: Knueppel, Hornets fall short in Chicago
nbc_nba_clevswsh_mitchellhl_251212.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Mitchell lights up Wizards, Cavs win
nbc_cfb_mentalistoz_251212.jpg
07:07
Oz the Mentalist blows Notre Dame team’s minds
carr.jpg
07:45
The moment Carr won ND’s QB competition
oly_cg_grindleyfeature_v2_251212.jpg
02:46
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton
nbc_golf_qschoolromine_251212.jpg
07:48
Villegas among golfers fighting for PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_grantthor_251212.jpg
07:12
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_wyndhamlexivod_251212.jpg
03:38
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
oly_ssm1500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
03:57
Stolz swipes 2nd gold, track record held since ’09
nbc_roto_pirates_251212.jpg
02:03
Will Pirates make more moves this offseason?
nbc_roto_reliefpitchers_251212.jpg
01:57
Is Finnegan or Suárez better option in fantasy?
nbc_roto_bluejays_251212.jpg
02:06
Can Cease be ace, Bieber stay healthy for Toronto?
nbc_golf_recordvod_251212.jpg
02:07
Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton
oly_as_vonnslclookback_finalv2.jpg
06:03
Inside story of Vonn’s Olympic debut in Salt Lake
nbc_cfb_osusayincomp_251212.jpg
03:40
Highlights from Sayin’s dominant debut season
nbc_roto_jacobs_251212.jpg
01:02
Expect Jacobs to have ‘reliable’ outing vs. DEN
nbc_roto_lamb_251212.jpg
01:20
Lamb ‘on a heater’ ahead of tough Vikings matchup
nbc_roto_evans_251212.jpg
01:06
Evans reinserted as No. 1 WR in crowded TB offense
nbc_roto_pitts_251212.jpg
01:20
Can Pitts keep up momentum in fantasy playoffs?
oly_ssm500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
02:16
Stolz sets another track record for 500m gold
nbc_roto_edey_251212.jpg
01:36
Edey out at least four weeks with ankle injury