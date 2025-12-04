 Skip navigation
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice
NASCAR president testifies France family was opposed to new revenue model
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/cf5ef20/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+313/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F46%2Fb0%2F96ce61834f3997f77ef10948d440%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249949767
Kristoffer Reitan makes 10 birdies in first round to lead Nedbank Golf Challenge
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Colts vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

oly_asmdh_beavercreek_eventhighlight_251204.jpg
Cochran-Siegle swipes downhill 2nd; Odermatt wins
cincy_buffalo.jpg
Bengals with Burrow a ‘scary’ matchup for Bills
nbc_pl_haalandsegment_251204.jpg
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career

Dalot tucks away Man United's opener v. West Ham

December 4, 2025 04:17 PM
Manchester United break the deadlock as Diogo Dalot finds some space inside the box to take a touch before firing the Red Devils in front of West Ham.

nbc_pl_plupdate_251203.jpg
15:29
PL Update: Leeds stun Chelsea at Elland Road
nbc_pl_leedschelsea_251203.jpg
11:21
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Chelsea Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_arsbrehl_251203.jpg
08:59
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 14
GettyImages-2249827619_copy.jpg
13:03
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_livsun_251203.jpg
10:07
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Sunderland Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_livsun_wirtzgoal_251203.jpg
01:15
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
nbc_pl_leedsgoal3_251103.jpg
01:37
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_burvcphlV3_251203.jpg
13:00
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Crystal Palace MWK 14
nbc_pl_livsun_talbigoal_251203.jpg
01:41
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_wolvvnfohl_251203.jpg
10:53
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Nottingham Forest MWK 14
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_251203.jpg
01:13
Neto gives Chelsea lifeline against Leeds
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251203.jpg
01:52
Saka doubles Arsenal’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_251203.jpg
54
Van Hecke powers Brighton within one goal of Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_251203.jpg
01:41
Malen tucks away Villa’s fourth against Brighton
nbc_pl_nfogoal_251203.jpg
01:21
Jesus’ header gives Forest 1-0 lead against Wolves
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251203.jpg
01:13
Tanaka smashes Leeds 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251203.jpg
01:14
Onana completes Villa’s comeback to make it 3-2
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
01:00
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:05
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
01:27
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251203.jpg
01:01
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Brighton
nbc_pl_bha_goal2_251203.jpg
01:05
Torres’ own goal gifts Brighton 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:18
Merino heads Arsenal in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251203.jpg
01:28
Van Hecke puts Brighton ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251202.jpg
05:42
Gordon’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Spurs
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251202.jpg
01:16
Foden’s belter puts Man City up 3-0 against Fulham
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251202.jpg
01:21
Haaland becomes quickest-ever to 100 PL goals

oly_asmdh_beavercreek_eventhighlight_251204.jpg
07:15
Cochran-Siegle swipes downhill 2nd; Odermatt wins
cincy_buffalo.jpg
04:10
Bengals with Burrow a ‘scary’ matchup for Bills
nbc_pl_haalandsegment_251204.jpg
03:24
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
nbc_fnia_bearspackV2_251204.jpg
05:30
Bears’ confidence high in divisional clash vs. GB
jt_colts.jpg
03:52
Colts must lean on OL, Taylor in Week 14 vs. Jags
nbc_fnia_tomlinfutureV2_251204.jpg
03:59
Do Steelers, Tomlin need ‘a fresh start’?
nbc_fnia_steelersravensV2_251204.jpg
05:11
Steelers defense must contain run game vs. Ravens
nbc_roto_nembhard_251204.jpg
01:46
Nembhard’s strong start puts him on fantasy radar
nbc_roto_murray_251204.jpg
01:17
How high can Murray fly after 52-point eruption?
nbc_roto_giannis_251204.jpg
01:48
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
pickensmpx.jpg
03:30
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens
nbc_enjoy_spursmagic_251204.jpg
03:28
Fox, Harper leading Spurs in Wembanyama’s absence
nbc_enjoy_bullstalk_251204.jpg
03:35
CHI’s defensive struggles impacting overall growth
nbc_berry_qbloves_251204.jpg
08:32
Love, Stafford lead Week 14 quarterback loves
nbc_ffhh_qbhate_251204.jpg
01:37
Mayfield, Herbert are QBs to avoid in Week 14
nbc_enjoy_jamalmurray_251204.jpg
03:29
Murray gave Pacers ‘the work’ with 52-point night
nbc_ffhh_wrhates_251204.jpg
05:07
Worthy, AJB land on Berry’s Week 14 WR hate list
nbc_enjoy_dkpick6_251204.jpg
04:18
Edwards has been ‘on a run’ for Timberwolves
nbc_berry_wrloves_251204.jpg
11:24
Week 14 WR loves: Pickens primed for ‘blowup’ game
nbc_ffhh_rbhates_251204.jpg
04:35
Fade Montgomery, Harvey in Week 14 fantasy lineups
nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
01:25
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
nbc_enjoy_chrispaul_251204.jpg
09:57
Analyzing fallout of Clippers’ split with Paul
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
03:33
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_berry_rbloves_251204.jpg
11:50
Irving, Judkins primed for Week 14 fantasy success
nbc_enjoy_giannistrade_251204.jpg
06:59
Giannis trade builder: Spurs, Heat among top picks
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
04:22
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_larvsaz_251204.jpg
01:43
NFL Week 14 Preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_chivsgb_251204.jpg
06:51
NFL Week 14 Preview: Bears vs. Packers
nbc_csu_denvslv_251204.jpg
02:01
NFL Week 14 Preview: Broncos vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_novstb_251204.jpg
01:24
NFL Week 14 Preview: Saints vs. Buccaneers