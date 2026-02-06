 Skip navigation
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 250 Dilan Schwartz.jpg
Dilan Schwartz is most likely out until Supercross 250 East / West Showdown in Birmingham
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
2026 Fantasy Baseball First Base Rankings: Can you still trust Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson?
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Opening Night
Super Bowl winners: Which team has won the most Super Bowls in NFL history?

nbc_pl_plupdate_260206.jpg
PL Update: Leeds down Forest in relegation scrap
nbc_dps_sidelinereporters_260206.jpg
Stark and Hartung prepare for Super Bowl sidelines
cam_newton.jpg
Who is most likely to make Hall of Fame in 2027?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 250 Dilan Schwartz.jpg
Dilan Schwartz is most likely out until Supercross 250 East / West Showdown in Birmingham
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
2026 Fantasy Baseball First Base Rankings: Can you still trust Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson?
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Opening Night
Super Bowl winners: Which team has won the most Super Bowls in NFL history?

nbc_pl_plupdate_260206.jpg
PL Update: Leeds down Forest in relegation scrap
nbc_dps_sidelinereporters_260206.jpg
Stark and Hartung prepare for Super Bowl sidelines
cam_newton.jpg
Who is most likely to make Hall of Fame in 2027?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Calvert-Lewin chests Leeds 3-0 in front of Forest

February 6, 2026 03:38 PM
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in the goals with a clinical finish to make it 3-0 for Leeds against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

nbc_pl_plupdate_260206.jpg
03:02
PL Update: Leeds down Forest in relegation scrap
nbc_pl_leegoalone_260206.jpg
01:17
Bogle coolly tucks away Leeds’ opener v. Forest
nbc_pl_leegoaltwo_260206.jpg
01:16
Okafor lifts Leeds 2-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_notgoalone_260206.jpg
53
Lucca’s header gives Leeds life against Forest
nbc_pl_leenot_260206.jpg
12:07
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Nottingham Forest MWK 25
nbc_pl_netbustersmw24_260203.jpg
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_mw24allgoals_260202_copy.jpg
15:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260202.jpg
01:26
Diarra strikes Sunderland 2-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_sungoal1v2_260202.jpg
01:27
Diarra’s shot deflects in to give Sunderland lead
nbc_pl_sunbur_260202.jpg
09:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Burnley Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_sungoal3_260202.jpg
01:37
Talbi’s belter puts Sunderland 3-0 up over Burnley
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260201.jpg
01:31
Cherki blasts Man City 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260201.jpg
01:30
Semenyo slots home Man City’s second against Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal2_260201.jpg
01:20
Solanke’s scorpion kick brings Spurs level
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260201.jpg
01:23
Solanke gives Spurs lifeline against Man City
nbc_pl_totmc_260201.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Man City Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_nfcp_260201.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 24
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_260201.jpg
02:53
Sarr’s penalty brings Palace level with Forest
nbc_pl_avlbre_260201.jpg
12:23
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brentford MWK 24
nbc_pl_brered1_260201.jpg
01:37
Schade sent off for stamping on Cash
nbc_pl_bregoal1_260201.jpg
01:23
Ouattara drills Brentford 1-0 ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_fullhamgoal1V2_260201.jpg
01:49
Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham hope v. Man United
nbc_pl_fullhammanchester_260201.jpg
12:14
Extended HLs: Man United v. Fulham Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260201.jpg
01:39
Cunha thumps Man United 2-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_mugoal3_260201.jpg
01:35
Sesko rockets Man United 3-2 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_fullhamgoal2_260201.jpg
01:36
Kevin’s screamer brings Fulham level with Man Utd
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260201.jpg
01:06
Casemiro heads Man United in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_260201.jpg
01:37
Gibbs-White tucks away Forest’s opener v. Palace
nbc_pl_plupdate_260131.jpg
12:09
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against West Ham
nbc_pl_top10goalsjanv3_260127.jpg
10:48
Top 10 Premier League goals: January 2026

nbc_dps_sidelinereporters_260206.jpg
11:48
Stark and Hartung prepare for Super Bowl sidelines
cam_newton.jpg
06:18
Who is most likely to make Hall of Fame in 2027?
nbc_dps_tiricocollinsworthint_260206.jpg
13:06
Are Tirico, Collinsworth nervous for Super Bowl?
nbc_roto_valdez_260206.jpg
02:11
Valdez’s fantasy value unchanged landing with DET
nbc_roto_sbbestbets_260206.jpg
01:24
Consider betting on under in Super Bowl LX
nbc_roto_nbachampion_260206.jpg
01:22
Thunder still ‘the best team’ post-trade deadline
nbc_roto_mcmillan_260206.jpg
01:40
Panthers’ McMillan ‘pulled away’ to win OROY
nbc_roto_smithnjigba_260206.jpg
01:28
JSN wins OPOY after historic season for Seahawks
nbc_roto_stafford_260206.jpg
01:28
Stafford wins NFL MVP, announces return to Rams
nbc_roto_bullsbackcourt_260206.jpg
02:04
How will Bulls manage guards when Giddey returns?
nbc_pl_arokodarefeature_260206.jpg
06:27
Behind the scenes with Wolves’ Arokodare at AFCON
nbc_roto_lukadoncic_260206.jpg
01:32
Could Doncic (hamstring) miss extended time?
nbc_roto_ivicazubac_260206.jpg
02:12
Will Pacers rest players after acquiring Zubac?
nbc_nba_enjoygiannis_260205.jpg
08:50
Giannis staying with Bucks feels like wasted time
nbc_nfl_mvpv2_260205.jpg
03:37
Stafford secures 2025 NFL MVP
nbc_nba_enjoyharden_260205.jpg
07:01
Can Harden get over the hump with the Cavaliers?
nbc_nba_atlgswtrade_260205.jpg
02:50
Is Porzingis a piece for GSW or an expiring deal?
nbc_nfl_droyv2_260205.jpg
02:15
Schwesinger wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
nbc_nba_enjoywizards_260205.jpg
10:41
Breaking down the Wizards bringing in Davis
nbc_nfl_wpmoty_260205.jpg
04:26
Wagner honors mother with Walter Payton award
nbc_nfl_salutetoservice_260205.jpg
01:51
McCaffrey earns Salute to Service award
nbc_nfl_hofclass26_260205.jpg
03:55
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026
nbc_nfl_coty_260205.jpg
01:21
Vrabel named 2025 NFL Coach of the Year
nbc_nfl_cpoty_260205.jpg
02:08
McCaffrey shouts out training staff after CPOY win
nbc_nfl_olineoty_260205.jpg
01:28
Thuney wins inaugural Protector of the Year award
nbc_nfl_aporoy_260205.jpg
02:26
McMillan after OROY win: I could not do it alone
nbc_nba_aurajjj_260205.jpg
09:21
UTA building something ‘real’ after trade deadline
nbc_nba_auradavis_260205.jpg
09:27
Mavs trading AD to WAS feels like ‘a salary dump’
nbc_nba_auragiannis_260205.jpg
06:30
Bucks hold onto Giannis despite much trade buzz
nbc_nba_auraharden_260205.jpg
08:01
Liffmann: Harden to Cavs ‘a wait-and-see move’