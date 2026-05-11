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Nate Ryan
,
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,
Pegula putting family experience in NFL and NHL to use in tennis prize money protest
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Watch Now
Calvert-Lewin brings Leeds level with Spurs
May 11, 2026 04:27 PM
Mathys Tel's high boot catches Ethan Ampadu in the head and results in a penalty, where Dominic Calvert-Lewin steps up to slot home Leeds' equalizer.
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