Top News

NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Purdue
No. 10 Iowa State takes down No. 1 Purdue, 81-58
Image for https://on3static.com/uploads/dev/assets/cms/2025/08/04192649/shedeur-sanders-1024x538.png
2025 NFL Rookie Report: Browns’ youth movement underway in fantasy football stretch run
NCAA Football: Louisiana State Head Coach Lane Kiffin Introductory Press Conference
LSU coach Lane Kiffin announces that defensive coordinator Blake Baker will remain with the Tigers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leegoal3_251206.jpg
Tanaka brings level at 3-3 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_leegoal2_251206.jpg
Stach brings Leeds level at 2-2 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251206.jpg
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds hope against Liverpool

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 3-2 ahead of Leeds

December 6, 2025 02:12 PM
Liverpool respond and it's Dominik Szoboszlai with a right-footed finish to give Liverpool their lead back at Elland Road.

nbc_pl_leegoal3_251206.jpg
01:58
Tanaka brings level at 3-3 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_leegoal2_251206.jpg
01:29
Stach brings Leeds level at 2-2 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251206.jpg
03:41
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds hope against Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2v2_251206.jpg
03:09
Ekitike’s brace gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Leeds
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251206.jpg
01:23
Ekitike tucks away Liverpool’s opener v. Leeds
nbc_pl_newvbur_251206.jpg
13:31
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Burnley Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_evertonnottingham_251206.jpg
09:31
Extended HLs: Everton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 15
nbc_pl_mcsun_251206.jpg
11:14
Extended HLs: Man City v. Sunderland Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_totbre_251206.jpg
08:20
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Brentford Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_flemmingburgoal_251206.jpg
02:02
Flemming pulls Burnley within one of Newcastle
nbc_pl_sunred1_251206.jpg
02:33
O’Nien sent off for dangerous tackle against City
nbc_pl_evertongoal3_251206.jpg
01:09
Dewsbury-Hall blasts Everton 3-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251206.jpg
01:42
Cherki finds Foden to put Man City 3-0 in front
nbc_pl_gordongoalnew_251206.jpg
01:45
Gordon doubles Newcastle’s lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_evertongoal2V2_251206.jpg
01:31
Barry slots home Everton’s second against Forest
nbc_pl_burredcardpires_251206.jpg
01:31
Pires sent off in first Premier League start
nbc_pl_newgoalbrunov2_251206.jpg
01:14
Guimaraes’ Olimpico gives Newcastle lead
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251206.jpg
01:23
Simons dazzles, fires Spurs 2-0 in front of Bees
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251206.jpg
01:03
Gvardiol’s towering header puts Man City 2-0 ahead
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251206.jpg
01:15
Dias rockets Manchester City ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251206.jpg
01:04
Simons picks out Richarlison to give Spurs lead
nbc_pl_evertongoal1_251206.jpg
01:18
Dewsbury-Hall’s deflected cross gives Everton lead
nbc_pl_avlars_251206.jpg
11:38
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Arsenal Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_avlarspostgame_251206.jpg
02:13
Reactions from ‘superb’ Villa’s upset over Arsenal
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251206.jpg
01:57
Buendia’s strike gives Villa 2-1 lead over Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251206.jpg
01:14
Trossard slots home Arsenal’s equalizer v. Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251206.jpg
01:27
Cash strikes Aston Villa in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_update_251204.jpg
10:12
PL Update: West Ham earn point against Man United
nbc_pl_mw14allgoals_251204.jpg
15:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_muwhu_251204.jpg
11:46
Extended HLs: Man United v. West Ham Matchweek 14

nbc_golf_roryhighlight_251206.jpg
03:06
Highlights: McIlroy nine back after hard fought 68
oly_ssm1000_jordanstolz_251206.jpg
02:28
Stolz breaks second track record in Heerenveen
oly_frmhp_snowleage_goeppercrash_251206.jpg
01:27
Goepper suffers fall in Snow League freeski semis
oly_frwhp_gukexinfinal_251206.jpg
03:23
Eileen Gu wins The Snow League’s first freeski
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251206.jpg
02:40
Arteta: Loss to Villa ‘really difficult to take’
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251206.jpg
52
Emery praises ‘fantastic’ Villa against Arsenal
nbc_nba_pordet_2min_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons fourth-quarter rally beats POR
nbc_nba_phxhou_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Rockets dominate Suns at home
nbc_nba_phimil_2min_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Sixers handle Bucks in Milwaukee
nbc_pl_buendiacashintv_251206.jpg
02:14
Buendia, Cash reflect on Villa’s ‘incredible’ win
oly_frmhp_mackayvharrold_251206.jpg
05:24
Mackay outduels Harrold in OT of freeski final
oly_frmhp_guskenworthy_251206.jpg
02:23
Harrold defeats Kenworthy in semifinal of Freeski
oly_fswom_alysaliufree_251206.jpg
08:23
Liu clinches career-first Grand Prix Final gold
oly_fsmen_kagiyamafree_251206.jpg
07:20
Kagiyama earns silver in men’s free skate
oly_fsmen_iliamalininfree_251206.jpg
08:11
Malinin’s historic free skate earns him gold
Hobson_free_win_raw.jpg
04:07
Hobson dominates 200m free for championship record
casas_free_win_raw.jpg
03:14
Casas earns second win of Day 3 in 200m free
DNP_Oly_sww200f_FinalB_Walshwin_251205.jpg
03:03
Walsh cruises to 200m free Final B win at US Open
Manuel_200_free_raw.jpg
05:28
Manuel pulls away late in 200m free win at US Open
Avakov_100_breast_raw.jpg
02:59
Avakov makes statement in 100m breaststroke win
Marchand_100_breast_raw.jpg
02:20
Marchand powers past Mathias in 100m breast win
SMith_100_back_raw.jpg
03:30
Smith gets the better of Berkoff in 100m back win
Douglass_100m_breast_raw.jpg
03:21
Douglass surges for 100m breaststroke win
Oly_sww100br_Rosewin_251205.jpg
02:26
Rose rolls to 100m breaststroke win, McIntosh last
nbc_nba_dalvsokcv2_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Thunder throttle Mavericks in Dallas
foster_win_raw.jpg
06:26
Foster dominates 400m medley at Toyota US Open
nbc_nba_indvschi_251205.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Bulls come up short at home vs. Pacers
nbc_nba_lacvsmem_251205.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies slow cruising Clippers
nbc_nba_chator_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Raptors fall flat hosting Hornets
nbc_nba_sasvscle_251205.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Cavaliers leave Spurs in the dust