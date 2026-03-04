 Skip navigation
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals
2026 NFL Free Agency Preview: Top players, best fits, teams with most cap space
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day
Luke Donald to return as Ryder Cup captain for Europe for 2027 competition
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Creighton
Marquette vs. Providence predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 4

nbc_pl_newred1_260304.jpg
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260304.jpg
Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260304.jpg
Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Luiz's cheeky finish gives Villa lead over Chelsea

March 4, 2026 02:58 PM
Aston Villa strike first as Douglas Luiz scores his first Premier League goal in over two years in style to give his side an early 1-0 lead against Chelsea.

nbc_pl_newred1_260304.jpg
01:59
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260304.jpg
02:54
Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260304.jpg
01:00
Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_westhamgoal1v2_260304.jpg
01:49
Summerville blasts West Ham 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_nfogibbswhitegoal_260304.jpg
01:32
Gibbs-White’s backheel brings Forest level
nbc_pl_mcrodrigoal_260304.jpg
01:17
Rodri heads Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_nfoandersongoal_260304.jpg
01:28
Anderson drills Forest level at 2-2 with Man City
nbc_pl_chegoalone_260304.jpg
01:33
Pedro brings Chelsea level at 1-1 with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_joaohatty_260304.jpg
01:45
Pedro’s hat-trick gives Chelsea 4-1 lead v. Villa
nbc_pl_chegoaltwo_260304.jpg
01:33
Pedro’s brace gives Chelsea 2-1 lead against Villa
nbc_pl_coldpalmer_260304.jpg
01:48
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s third against Villa
nbc_pl_mcsemenyogoal_260304.jpg
01:19
Semenyo volleys Man City in front of Forest
nbc_pl_arsenalgoal1_260304.jpg
01:22
Saka’s deflected shot gives Arsenal lead
nbc_pl_plupdatev5_260303.jpg
16:34
PL Update: Wolves shock Liverpool at the Molineux
nbc_pl_wollivlites_260303.jpg
13:21
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Liverpool Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_wolgomesgoal_260303.jpg
01:48
Gomes stuns Liverpool to give Wolves late lead
nbc_pl_livsalehgoal_260303.jpg
01:01
Salah equalizes for Liverpool against Wolves
nbc_plwolandregoal_260303.jpg
01:49
Andre nets 94th-minute goal against Liverpool
nbc_pl_boubre_260303.jpg
08:39
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brentford MWK 29
nbc_pl_leevssunhls_260303.jpg
11:24
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Sunderland Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_sunderlandgoal1v2_260303.jpg
03:46
Diarra’s penalty lifts Sunderland ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_evevburgoal1_260303.jpg
01:01
Tarkowski heads Everton 1-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_evevburgoal2_260303.jpg
01:18
Dewsbury-Hall’s chip doubles Everton’s lead
nbc_pl_evevbur_260303.jpg
07:27
Extended HLs: Everton v. Burnley Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_top10febgoals_260302.jpg
09:49
Top 10 Premier League goals: February 2026
nbc_pl_matchweek28allgoals_260301.jpg
14:38
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_arsche_260301.jpg
12:59
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Chelsea Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_plupdate_260301.jpg
13:41
PL Update: Arsenal show grit against Chelsea
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260301.jpg
01:07
Saliba gives Arsenal 1-0 lead against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260301.jpg
01:11
Hincapie’s own goal brings Chelsea level

nbc_roto_jmccain_260304.jpg
01:27
McCain redeeming value in dynasty leagues
nbc_roto_pbanchero_260304.jpg
01:33
Banchero puts together ‘masterclass’ vs Wizards
nbc_roto_dbooker_260304.jpg
01:49
Booker has time to ‘make things right’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_danieljones_260304.jpg
01:32
Will Jones and Pierce stay in Indy?
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260304.jpg
01:48
Seahawks don’t franchise tag Walker
nbc_enjoy_marchteams_260304.jpg
07:59
Troy, Akron lead teams we want to see in March
nbc_roto_kylermurray_260304.jpg
01:43
Murray could ‘easily’ revive career with Vikings
nbc_enjoy_darkhorsev2_260304.jpg
02:11
Why Belmont is a dark horse to watch in March
nbc_enjoy_pick6_260304.jpg
04:27
Expect Giannis to make a statement against Hawks
nbc_enjoy_morezj_260304.jpg
02:49
Who are potential late first round draft steals?
nbc_enjoy_tatum_260304.jpg
05:33
Scenarios at play if Tatum returns for Celtics
nbc_pft_trentmcduffietrade_260304.jpg
03:21
Rams reportedly acquire McDuffie in ‘big move’
nbc_brunchint_lstoryint_260304.jpg
04:13
Sports Power Brunch celebrating women in sports
nbc_csu_stafford_mcvay_260304.jpg
01:51
Simms: Rams have ‘perfect situation’ for Stafford
ArvellReeseJetsCSU3-4.jpg
01:43
Will Jets select Reese at No. 2 overall?
nbc_csu_daniel_jones_260304.jpg
07:46
What transition tag means for Jones and Colts
nbc_roto_nlmvp_260304.jpg
02:28
Will Acuna challenge Ohtani for 2026 NL MVP?
nbc_roto_almvp_260304.jpg
01:57
Judge leads odds for AL MVP ahead of new season
nbc_bte_nbarookie_260304.jpg
02:03
Knueppel, Flagg among favorites to win ROTY
nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
05:32
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
10:22
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
04:54
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend
USATSI_28388632.jpg
06:59
Analyzing Colts placing transition tag on Jones
TREY_MPX_NEW.jpg
02:50
Hendrickson’s time with Bengals ‘needed to end’
BREECE_MPX_NEW.jpg
02:15
Simms: Jets tagging Hall the ‘right decision’
nbc_pft_afcwestneeds_260304.jpg
15:01
Analyzing team needs across the AFC West
nbc_pft_jimmy_g_260304_copy.jpg
03:11
Cardinals reportedly interested in Garoppolo
KYLER_MPX_NEW.jpg
07:25
Murray could fit with Falcons as QB decisions loom
KYLER_MURRAY_MPX_NEW.jpg
04:38
Would Murray be a good fit with Rams or Eagles?
nbc_pft_kylermurraylandingspots_260304.jpg
07:51
Vikings headline Murray’s potential landing spots