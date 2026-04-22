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Hill’s own goal puts Leeds level with Bournemouth
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Longstaff fires Leeds level at 2-2 in 97th minute

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Kroupi tucks away Bournemouth's opener v. Leeds

April 22, 2026 04:37 PM
Eli Junior Kroupi keeps his fine scoring form going as he buries his 11th of the season to give the Cherries a 1-0 lead against Leeds United at the Vitality Stadium.

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