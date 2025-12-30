 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Iowa at Nebraska
Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah – Las Vegas Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Geno Auriemma
Women’s basketball conference play begins to heat up with start of new year
Caleb Downs
Ohio State’s Caleb Downs is quite the CFP veteran heading into the quarterfinals against Miami

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2_251230.jpg
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251230.jpg
Palmer tucks away Chelsea’s penalty v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal1v2_251230.jpg
Brooks gives Bournemouth shock lead over Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Iowa at Nebraska
Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah – Las Vegas Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Geno Auriemma
Women’s basketball conference play begins to heat up with start of new year
Caleb Downs
Ohio State’s Caleb Downs is quite the CFP veteran heading into the quarterfinals against Miami

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2_251230.jpg
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251230.jpg
Palmer tucks away Chelsea’s penalty v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal1v2_251230.jpg
Brooks gives Bournemouth shock lead over Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth

December 30, 2025 02:55 PM
Chelsea take the lead as Enzo Fernandez fires his effort into the back of the net to give his side a 2-1 lead over Bournemouth early in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_bougoal2_251230.jpg
52
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251230.jpg
05:24
Palmer tucks away Chelsea’s penalty v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal1v2_251230.jpg
02:07
Brooks gives Bournemouth shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_plupdate_251228.jpg
09:46
PL Update: Spurs hand Palace third-straight loss
nbc_pl_mw18allgoals_251228.jpg
10:41
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_cptot_251228.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Spurs Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251228.jpg
01:22
Gray’s first goal gives Spurs lead over Palace
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251228.jpg
01:21
Calvert-Lewin nets Leeds’ equalizer v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_sunlee_251228.jpg
10:19
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Leeds Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251228.jpg
01:36
Adingra fires Sunderland in front of Leeds
nbc_pl_plupdate_251227.jpg
18:21
PL Update: Aston Villa keep pace in title race
nbc_pl_cheavl_251227.jpg
12:39
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Aston Villa Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251227.jpg
01:29
Watkins heads Aston Villa 2-1 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251227.jpg
01:23
Watkins brings Aston Villa level with Chelsea
nbc_pl_schadehat_251227.jpg
02:11
Schade’s hat-trick for Brentford v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251227.jpg
01:18
Pedro puts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_brebou_251227.jpg
09:53
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Bournemouth MWK 18
nbc_pl_livwolhl_251227.jpg
10:00
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Wolves Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_whuful_251227.jpg
09:02
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Fulham Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_bureve_251227.jpg
10:13
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Everton Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251227.jpg
01:21
Jimenez heads Fulham in front in 85th minute
nbc_pl_wolgoal1v2_251227.jpg
01:10
Bueno pulls one back for Wolves against Liverpool
nbc_pl_bregoal4_251227.jpg
01:38
Schade’s hat-trick gives Brentford 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_livgoal2v2_251227.jpg
01:39
Wirtz’s first Liverpool goal doubles Reds’ lead
nbc_pl_arsbha_251227.jpg
10:59
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brighton Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_livgoalv3_251227.jpg
01:17
Gravenberch fires Liverpool in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bregoal2v3_251227.jpg
01:38
Petrovic’s own goal doubles Brentford’s lead
nbc_pl_bregoal3v2_251227.jpg
01:42
Schade’s brace gives Brentford 3-0 lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251227.jpg
58
Gomez pulls one back for Brighton against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251227.jpg
57
Rutter’s own goal doubles Arsenal’s lead

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_newgoal1_251230.jpg
01:25
Joelinton volleys Newcastle ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251230.jpg
57
Chelsea fans share their gamedays traditions
nbc_pl_midseasonawards_251230.jpg
09:04
Premier League midseason awards heading into 2026
nbc_nba_enjoybb_jokicv2_251230.jpg
09:57
Jokic to miss at least four weeks with knee injury
nbc_ffhh_wwqb_251230.jpg
14:00
Berry: Saints QB Shough should be OROY
nbc_enjoybb_newyears_251230.jpg
05:07
Do New Year’s resolutions actually work?
nbc_enjoybb_edgecombe_251230.jpg
09:52
Best NBA moments of 2025: Playoffs, lottery, youth
nbc_enjoybb_garland_251230.jpg
09:56
Garland ‘starting to find his groove’ this season
nbc_enjoybb_drobinson_251230.jpg
04:46
Will Robinson ‘get right’ against Lakers?
nbc_ffhh_wwwr_251230.jpg
09:20
Bears WR Burden III essential for playoff run
nbc_ffhh_wwte_251230.jpg
01:47
CHI’s Loveland, SF’s Tonges top waiver wire TEs
nbc_ffhh_dklastcall_251230.jpg
01:56
Take Bears, Bills, over on CLE vs. CIN in Week 18
Stafford_thumb.jpg
04:00
Stafford’s MVP campaign is ‘slowly fading away’
nbc_ffhh_wwrb_251230.jpg
07:19
Bengals a ‘great matchup’ for Browns RB Sampson
nbc_nba_enjoybb_traeyoung_251230.jpg
09:02
Are Hawks looking to move on from Young?
nbc_ffhh_no1pickpop_251230.jpg
05:00
Who will be first overall fantasy pick in 2026?
nbc_pftpm_diggslatest_251230.jpg
06:14
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
nbc_roto_bullsnews_251230.jpg
01:36
What Giddey, White injuries mean for fantasy
nbc_roto_bridges_251230.jpg
01:37
Sexton will see fantasy boost amid Bridges’ injury
nbc_roto_nikola_251230.jpg
01:34
Who will DEN count on amid Jokic’s reported injury
nbc_bte_phimemv2_251230.jpg
01:32
Best bets for 76ers vs. Grizzlies
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
20:35
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
brockpurdy.jpg
01:53
Lean on the over for total points in SEA vs. SF
nbc_bte_detlal_251230.jpg
01:40
Pistons a ‘solid bet’ to cover spread vs. Lakers
nbc_bte_arzlar_251230.jpg
01:26
Rams among ‘easiest’ Week 18 bets vs. Cardinals
quinn_mpx.jpg
01:47
Dolphins worth betting to cover on road in Week 18
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
05:07
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026
nbc_pft_mvpodds_251230.jpg
02:27
Maye overtakes Stafford as MVP favorite
nbc_pft_ramsnext_251230.jpg
09:51
Rams must ‘restart the lawn mower’ after loss
nbc_pft_flores_251230.jpg
06:13
Clock ‘ticking loudly’ for MIN to re-sign Flores