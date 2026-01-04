Fernandez brings Chelsea level in 94th minute

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How A.J. Dybantsa’s resilience led No. 10 BYU to Big 12-opening win over Kansas State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wisconsin gets quarterback in transfer portal, lands Colton Joseph from Old Dominion
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
Jackson flies to 500m win at Speed Skating Trials
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How A.J. Dybantsa’s resilience led No. 10 BYU to Big 12-opening win over Kansas State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wisconsin gets quarterback in transfer portal, lands Colton Joseph from Old Dominion
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
Jackson flies to 500m win at Speed Skating Trials
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Fernandez brings Chelsea level in 94th minute
January 4, 2026 02:48 PM
It's bedlam in the Chelsea away end at the Etihad as Enzo Fernandez's third attempt on goal sneaks past Gianluigi Donnarumma to make it 1-1 against Manchester City in injury time.
Related Videos
12:10
Extended HLs: Man City v. Chelsea Matchweek 20
01:33
Reijnders rockets Manchester City ahead of Chelsea
01:11
Thiaw doubles Newcastle’s lead against Palace
13:18
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 20
10:37
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 20
01:21
Reed’s worldie brings Fulham level with Liverpool
01:43
Gakpo scores 94th-minute go-ahead goal v. Fulham
01:03
Barry heads Everton within two of Brentford
11:17
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Sunderland Matchweek 20
01:36
Thiago’s hat-trick gives Brentford 4-1 lead
09:50
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Crystal Palace MWK 20
01:11
Beto pulls one for back for Everton v. Brentford
01:03
Brobbey blasts Sunderland level with Spurs
01:01
Wirtz brings Liverpool level with Fulham
01:42
Guimaraes heads Newcastle in front of Palace
02:26
Thiago’s brace has Brentford 3-0 up over Everton
01:06
Collins doubles Brentford’s lead against Everton
01:26
Wilson powers Fulham to 1-0 lead over Liverpool
01:08
Davies lifts Spurs 1-0 in front of Sunderland
01:24
Thiago tucks away Brentford’s opener v. Everton
10:23
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Man United Matchweek 20
01:06
Cunha brings Manchester United level with Leeds
01:39
Aaronson strikes Leeds 1-0 in front of Man United
10:03
Top 10 Premier League goals: December 2025
10:19
PL Update: Arsenal extend lead at top of table
12:52
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Arsenal Matchweek 20
46
Kroupi’s belter gives Bournemouth hope v. Arsenal
01:27
Rice lifts Arsenal 3-1 in front of Bournemouth
01:32
Rice fires Arsenal 2-1 in front of Bournemouth
01:47
Gabriel powers Arsenal level with Bournemouth
Latest Clips
03:34
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
03:21
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
06:24
Jackson flies to 500m win at Speed Skating Trials
03:56
Chelsea force Man City to stumble in title race
04:42
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to beat Creighton
19:14
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Prologue
06:00
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Prologue
06:28
Amorim: I’m ‘manager’ of Man United, not ‘coach’
01:52
Highlights: Brown drops 50 in Celtics’ blowout win
01:57
HLs: Mavs snap skid behind AD’s double-double
01:53
HLs: Blazers down Spurs behind Clingan, Avdija
03:59
Betts proud of UCLA’s passion against USC
01:53
HLs: Maxey, Embiid take down Knicks in road win
01:06
Close breaks down UCLA’s keys to victory over USC
07:22
Highlights: UCLA crushes rival USC in Westwood
05:53
Highlights: Stirtz goes for 27 on UCLA
04:56
Highlights: Stirtz, Iowa beat UCLA
01:54
HLs: Reid, Edwards lead T-wolves to win in Miami
04:57
HLs: George Mason wins slugfest vs. URI
01:28
Dawkins excited because UCF ‘plays for each other’
07:10
Stolz stumbles at Trials; McDermott-Mostowy wins
06:13
Highlights: Arizona wears down Utah
02:48
How Bradley developed his thriving game
02:56
55-year-old Boutiette puts heat on Riley in 1000m
02:14
Highlights: UCF upsets Kansas in thriller
05:11
Jackson outpaces Bowe in 1000m Olympics Trials
03:37
Castro’s double-double leads GW past La Salle
04:00
Highlights: Peterson scores 26 in return
16:07
Tomlin unpacks ‘legacy’ of Steelers-Ravens rivalry
08:25
Tomlin outlines prep for ‘AFC North championship’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue