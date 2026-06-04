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Odunze gives concerning update on foot post-injury

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Watch Now

Every Szoboszlai free-kick goal in 2025-26 season

June 4, 2026 01:00 PM
Enjoy every free-kick goal scored by Liverpool's midfield maestro Dominik Szoboszlai during the 2025-26 Premier League season.

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