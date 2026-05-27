Every Man City goal scored during 2025-26 season

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cardinals’ Marmol says Brewers relayed signs from dugout, leading to Uribe’s reaction
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Satou Sabally hopes to play when the Liberty host her former team, the Mercury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll putting together one of the best seasons of his career
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Busch’s best rivalries during NASCAR Cup career
Every Man United goal scored during 2025-26 season
Every Sunderland goal scored during 2025-26 season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cardinals’ Marmol says Brewers relayed signs from dugout, leading to Uribe’s reaction
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Satou Sabally hopes to play when the Liberty host her former team, the Mercury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll putting together one of the best seasons of his career
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Busch’s best rivalries during NASCAR Cup career
Every Man United goal scored during 2025-26 season
Every Sunderland goal scored during 2025-26 season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Every Man City goal scored during 2025-26 season
May 27, 2026 03:27 PM
Relive every goal scored by Manchester City during their 2025-26 Premier League campaign.
Related Videos
20:55
Every Man United goal scored during 2025-26 season
12:28
Every Sunderland goal scored during 2025-26 season
14:31
Every Leeds goal scored during 2025-26 PL season
09:33
Top 10 Premier League goals of May 2026
21:46
Every Arsenal goal scored during 2025-26 PL season
25:52
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 38
06:34
PL RAW: Spurs survive relegation, drop West Ham
34:00
PL Update: Arsenal hoist trophy; Spurs survive
24:02
Arsenal v. Man City: Best moments in title race
10:21
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
01:38
Chelsea down to 10 men after Fofana’s red card
11:08
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Wolves Matchweek 38
12:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Chelsea Matchweek 38
09:27
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Newcastle Matchweek 38
09:26
Extended HLs: Forest v. Bournemouth Matchweek 38
01:21
Castellanos fires West Ham in front of Leeds
31
Wilson fires West Ham 3-0 ahead of Leeds
01:35
Bowen doubles West Ham’s advantage over Leeds
10:56
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Leeds Matchweek 38
01:14
Cairney’s screamer doubles Fulham’s lead
01:17
Robertson receives standing ovation at Anfield
02:06
Stones bids farewell to Man City at the Etihad
14:59
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 38
57
Palmer smashes Chelsea within one of Sunderland
01:12
Schade brings Brentford level against Liverpool
02:17
Watkins’ brace pushes Aston Villa to 2-1 lead
01:27
Salah finds Jones for Liverpool’s opener
02:11
Salah says goodbye to Liverpool fans at Anfield
14:44
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brentford Matchweek 38
01:45
Flemming draws Burnley level with wonderful strike
Latest Clips
19:38
Busch’s best rivalries during NASCAR Cup career
18:09
What are the Dream’s 2026 championship chances?
19:58
DAL will be ‘nightmare’ to play as season goes on
01:26
Washington primed to be ‘even more’ productive
01:28
Will Williams limit ‘crazy plays’ in 2026?
01:17
Collins gets raise in reworked deal with Texans
30
Hernández Piensa que Todo Suena Mejor EN ESPAÑOL
08:03
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Brock Purdy
07:32
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Daniel Jones
06:55
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jordan Love
02:42
Knicks underdogs in Game 1 no matter who they play
02:15
Bet the under on Bucs, Panthers win totals
02:30
Can anyone topple Sinner for French Open title?
03:01
CPOY feels like Mahomes’ award to lose
06:44
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Bo Nix
16:38
Crawford shares his keys to guarding SGA
02:58
Sabathia digs into baseball superstitions
13:32
Breen: Knicks have built a ‘pragmatic’ roster
06:50
White Sox can ‘make some noise’ in AL Central
02:14
Sabathia on NYK’s run: NYC is a ‘basketball city’
02:01
Cubs’ streaky season raises major questions
03:43
MLB-best Braves ‘doing everything right’
03:13
NYY is only AL team in top five of power rankings
05:21
Thunder’s foul-baiting an ‘unfortunate’ storyline
01:32
Jones ‘in a good spot’ in recovery
04:43
Expect Mahomes and Chiefs to bounce back in 2026
02:33
Pearce accepts one-year diversion program
04:29
NCAA denies Sorsby’s request for reinstatement
06:26
LAC make James NFL’s highest-paid safety again
11:24
Analyzing amendment to Flores lawsuit against NFL
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue