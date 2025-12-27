Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brighton Matchweek 18

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NFL Week 17 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions, Props for Dec. 27: Texans vs Chargers, Ravens at Packers
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV, kickoff times for December 27
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
What NFL games are on today: Week 17 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Fulham Matchweek 18
Extended HLs: Burnley 0, Everton 0 Matchweek 18
Jimenez heads Fulham in front in 85th minute
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NFL Week 17 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions, Props for Dec. 27: Texans vs Chargers, Ravens at Packers
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV, kickoff times for December 27
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
What NFL games are on today: Week 17 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Fulham Matchweek 18
Extended HLs: Burnley 0, Everton 0 Matchweek 18
Jimenez heads Fulham in front in 85th minute
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
SUBSCRIBE:
Stream the NFL Holiday Exclusive featuring Ravens vs. Packers tonight at 7:30p ET only on Peacock
Close
Watch Now
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brighton Matchweek 18
December 27, 2025 12:08 PM
Relive full-match highlights from Brighton's showdown with Arsenal at the Emirates in Matchweek 18.
Related Videos
09:02
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Fulham Matchweek 18
10:13
Extended HLs: Burnley 0, Everton 0 Matchweek 18
01:21
Jimenez heads Fulham in front in 85th minute
01:10
Bueno pulls one back for Wolves against Liverpool
01:38
Schade’s hat-trick gives Brentford 4-1 lead
01:39
Wirtz’s first Liverpool goal doubles Reds’ lead
01:17
Gravenberch fires Liverpool in front of Wolves
01:38
Petrovic’s own goal doubles Brentford’s lead
01:42
Schade’s brace gives Brentford 3-0 lead
58
Gomez pulls one back for Brighton against Arsenal
57
Rutter’s own goal doubles Arsenal’s lead
02:22
Semenyo’s clever finish gives Bournemouth life
01:16
Schade nets Brentford’s opener against Bournemouth
01:26
Odegaard drills Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Brighton
10:44
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Man City MWK 18
01:54
Cherki blasts Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
01:38
Hutchinson slots home Forest’s equalizer v. City
01:14
Reijnders smashes Manchester City ahead of Forest
09:39
PL Update: Man United jump to fifth in table
10:21
Extended HLs: Man United v. Newcastle Matchweek 18
01:26
Dorgu volleys Manchester United ahead of Newcastle
08:56
PL Update: Jimenez guides Fulham past Forest
11:07
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 17
08:06
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 17
03:48
Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham lead over Forest
10:06
PL Update: Villa strike a spark against Man United
12:18
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man United MWK 17
01:38
Rogers blasts Villa 2-1 in front of Man United
01:10
Cunha drills Man United level with Aston Villa
01:51
Rogers’ worldie gives Villa lead over Man United
Latest Clips
01:46
Guardiola praises ‘incredible’ Forest
01:30
Cherki ‘very proud’ of Man City’s win over Forest
02:10
Cherki’s heroics guide Man City past Forest
08:03
Scheib wins Semmering giant slalom, Shiffrin sixth
01:56
HLs: Lopez sinks career-high nine 3-pointers
01:58
HLs: George, Markkanen combine for 61 vs. Pistons
01:57
HLs: Jackson Jr., Morant power Grizzlies to win
01:54
HLs: Booker drops 30 in Suns’ win in New Orleans
01:56
Highlights: Bulls complete comeback vs. 76ers
03:18
Amorim shares takeaways from win over Newcastle
04:45
Newcastle ‘didn’t do enough’ against Man United
03:16
Man United ‘win ugly,’ jump to fifth place
01:09
Downgrade BAL pass catchers with Lamar doubtful
01:25
Kelce’s future looms over Chiefs’ fantasy WR corps
01:01
Prescott, Cowboys can feast vs. Giants in Week 18
15:01
Grading every NBA Christmas Day matchup
04:47
Zion spearheading NOP’s charge after win streak
03:47
Neville: Amorim will ‘have to change something’
50
Kraft: Supporting Newcastle is a family affair
05:44
Ornstein: Semenyo’s preference is to join Man City
11:54
Raiders’ Jeanty on the love list for NFL Week 17
01:41
Jokic carrying Nuggets after 56-point barrage
01:36
Lakers fantasy targets amid Reaves uncertainty
01:51
AD’s absence to boost Flagg, Gafford in fantasy
05:23
Croskey-Merritt, Harvey ball out on Christmas
15:06
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
10:23
Jennings playing well with Purdy in recent weeks
03:04
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
19:01
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs
01:43
Answering start/sit questions ahead of Week 17
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue