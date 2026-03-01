Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Chelsea Matchweek 28

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Jack Leiter’s mental development helps drive the physical development he needs for a breakout
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Carrick discusses comeback win against Palace
Rosenior: ‘It’s clear’ where we need to improve
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Chelsea
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Jack Leiter’s mental development helps drive the physical development he needs for a breakout
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Carrick discusses comeback win against Palace
Rosenior: ‘It’s clear’ where we need to improve
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Chelsea
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Chelsea Matchweek 28
March 1, 2026 02:03 PM
Relive full-match highlights from Chelsea's short trip to the Emirates to take on London rivals Arsenal in Matchweek 28.
Related Videos
01:07
Saliba gives Arsenal 1-0 lead against Chelsea
01:11
Hincapie’s own goal brings Chelsea level
01:42
Timber makes it 2-1 for Arsenal against Chelsea
02:49
Neto sent off for second yellow against Arsenal
49
Lacroix gives Palace shock lead against Man United
58
Sesko heads Man United 2-1 in front of Palace
02:47
Fernandes’ penalty brings Man United level
11:17
Extended HLs: Man United v. Crystal Palace MWK 28
02:10
Wilson blasts Fulham ahead of Spurs
01:10
Iwobi’s belter gives Fulham 2-0 lead against Spurs
01:12
Richarlison’s header gives Spurs hope v. Fulham
10:32
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Spurs Matchweek 28
01:24
Gomez drills Brighton in front of Forest
01:29
Gibbs-White smashes Forest level with Brighton
01:23
Welbeck strikes Brighton 2-1 in front of Forest
08:35
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 28
01:06
Semenyo lifts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Leeds
07:58
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Man City Matchweek 28
12:34
PL Update: Man City take care of business
01:47
Soucek pulls one back for West Ham v. Liverpool
02:18
Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton
01:33
Beto puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
01:12
Murphy drills Newcastle level at 2-2 with Everton
01:18
Barry delivers to give Everton lead over Newcastle
11:02
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 28
01:06
Branthwaite heads Everton in front of Newcastle
01:08
Damsgaard heads Brentord in front of Burnley
01:26
Thiago tucks away Brentford’s second v. Burnley
01:14
Schade makes it 3-0 for Brentford against Burnley
54
Anthony brings Burnley within one of Brentford
Latest Clips
30
Carrick discusses comeback win against Palace
04:57
Rosenior: ‘It’s clear’ where we need to improve
05:01
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Chelsea
02:51
James reacts to Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal
04:49
Lutkenhaus wins 800m title at just 17 years old
04:35
Wiley posts PB to win women’s indoor 800m title
03:58
‘Outstanding’ Arsenal outlast 10-man Chelsea
20:47
What riders said after SX Round 8 in Daytona
02:22
Nicklaus discusses winning grand slams in career
05:58
Hammaker ends Yamaha’s reign on 250 class
07:19
Tomac earns historic eighth win at Daytona
01:08
Roczen: I gave it my best, I was leading a bunch
43
Lawrence: It was a tough night on a tough track
01:47
Tomac: I love the way this track develops
28:02
Highlights: Supercross Round 8, Daytona
39
Brown ‘battled’ throughout 250 race at Daytona
42
Davies ‘wanted the win’ at Daytona, finished 2nd
01:00
Hammaker on ‘unreal’ win at Daytona in 250
04:51
HLs: Notre Dame knocks off No. 5 Penn State in OT
13:26
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at COTA
04:08
Commandment battles for Fountain of Youth win
06:12
Smotherman: Cognizant Classic is ‘fun challenge’
04:28
Lowry right where he wants to be at Cognizant
08:43
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
13:39
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at St. Petersburg
01:36
Arsenal ‘have to win’ v. Chelsea to hold off City
09:24
Mauigoa: I’m a ‘silent storm’ on the field
02:30
Guardiola reacts to City’s ‘extraordinary effort’
05:13
Proctor on iconic catch: ‘I’m a natural athlete’
05:27
Ioane takes pride in protecting the QB
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue