Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Everton Matchweek 22

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at San Diego: Eli Tomac gives KTM two wins in two races
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Joyce Edwards, No. 2 South Carolina cruise to 90-48 victory in road game at Coppin State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cade Cavalli, Nationals agree to $870,000 deal, settle arbitration case with smallest gap
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Morant scores 24 points in return to lineup
Lowe Down: Glasner ‘has to go’ after comments
PL Update: Everton deal Villa blow in title race
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at San Diego: Eli Tomac gives KTM two wins in two races
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Joyce Edwards, No. 2 South Carolina cruise to 90-48 victory in road game at Coppin State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cade Cavalli, Nationals agree to $870,000 deal, settle arbitration case with smallest gap
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Morant scores 24 points in return to lineup
Lowe Down: Glasner ‘has to go’ after comments
PL Update: Everton deal Villa blow in title race
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Everton Matchweek 22
January 18, 2026 01:02 PM
Relive full-match highlights from Everton's visit to Villa Park to faceoff against Aston Villa in Matchweek 22.
Related Videos
04:25
PL Update: Everton deal Villa blow in title race
01:34
Barry chips Everton in front of Aston Villa
08:07
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 22
20:57
PL Update: Manchester is red after derby win
07:26
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal MWK 22
02:10
Wilson nets West Ham’s 93rd-minute winner v. Spurs
08:53
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Fulham Matchweek 22
10:48
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brentford Matchweek 22
13:24
Extended HLs: Spurs v. West Ham Matchweek 22
01:39
Nmecha’s volley gives Leeds 1-0 lead over Fulham
08:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Crystal Palace MWK 22
02:29
Palmer doubles Chelsea’s lead against Brentford
01:15
Edwards powers Burnley level at 1-1 with Liverpool
01:30
Wirtz blasts Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Burnley
12:26
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Burnley Matchweek 22
01:36
Brobbey puts Sunderland 2-1 ahead of Palace
56
Romero’s ‘thumping header’ brings Spurs level
02:35
Pedro blasts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Brentford
01:15
Pino strikes Crystal Palace ahead of Sunderland
01:02
Le Fee brings Sunderland level with Crystal Palace
01:17
Summerville’s deflected effort gives West Ham lead
14:54
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 22
01:52
Dorgu doubles Man United’s lead against Man City
01:58
Mbeumo tucks away Man United’s opener v. Man City
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 21
03:05
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21
19:38
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool ends in scrappy draw
24:43
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2025
11:59
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 21
14:10
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Leeds Matchweek 21
Latest Clips
01:56
HLs: Morant scores 24 points in return to lineup
05:45
Lowe Down: Glasner ‘has to go’ after comments
20:00
Tour Down Under Highlights: Wollaston wins Stage 2
54
Walker III: I got to give credit to the O-line
35
Shanahan: I’m proud of everyone in that room
02:26
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
01:58
HLs: Murray lights up Wizards for 42 in win
56
Highlights: Purdue avoids USC’s upset bid
01:13
Roy ‘felt really good’ in round 2 of Sony Open
02:00
HLs: Edwards torches Spurs for 55 points
01:59
HLs: Adebayo’s double-double leads Heat past OKC
01:02
Anstie reacts to collision with Deegan in 250 race
24:23
Highlights: Supercross Round 2, San Diego
01:11
Highlights: Cincinnati unseats Iowa State
03:10
Highlights: St. John’s overcomes Villanova
01:40
PGA Tour Highlights: Riley gets hot in Hawaii
03:50
Ejiofor: Pitino ‘real loud’ to get SJU on track
01:09
Tomac on back-to-back wins in the 450 class
58
Roczen: Being back on the podium is really good
58
Lawrence on missed opportunity in final moments
01:56
HLs: Brown scores 41 in Celtics blowout win
55
Payton announces Nix will miss rest of season
01:38
McAdoo: Tonight was pretty special
49
Deegan: Sorry to Max, we just came together
01:10
Mosiman: I feel level-headed in the main events
01:01
Allen: You can’t win with five turnovers
01:13
Highlights: Michigan fends off feisty Oregon
05:41
Cincinnati celebrates upset of No. 2 Iowa State
09:43
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 13
05:29
Glasner sounds off on Crystal Palace’s hierarchy
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue