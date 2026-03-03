 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
The Invisible Showdown: Inside baseball’s growing focus on the mental game
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Report: Braves’ Jurickson Profar faces 162-game suspension for second positive drug test
Hezly Rivera
How to watch 2026 American Cup gymnastics meet

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolgomesgoal_260303.jpg
Gomes stuns Liverpool to give Wolves late lead
nbc_plwolandregoal_260303.jpg
Andre nets 94th-minute goal against Liverpool
nbc_pl_livsalehgoal_260303.jpg
Salah equalizes for Liverpool against Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
The Invisible Showdown: Inside baseball’s growing focus on the mental game
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Report: Braves’ Jurickson Profar faces 162-game suspension for second positive drug test
Hezly Rivera
How to watch 2026 American Cup gymnastics meet

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolgomesgoal_260303.jpg
Gomes stuns Liverpool to give Wolves late lead
nbc_plwolandregoal_260303.jpg
Andre nets 94th-minute goal against Liverpool
nbc_pl_livsalehgoal_260303.jpg
Salah equalizes for Liverpool against Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brentford MWK 29

March 3, 2026 04:37 PM
Watch full-match highlights from Brentford's showdown with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 29.

Related Videos

nbc_plwolandregoal_260303.jpg
01:49
Andre nets 94th-minute goal against Liverpool
nbc_pl_wolgomesgoal_260303.jpg
01:48
Gomes stuns Liverpool to give Wolves late lead
nbc_pl_livsalehgoal_260303.jpg
01:01
Salah equalizes for Liverpool against Wolves
nbc_pl_wollivlites_260303.jpg
13:21
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Liverpool Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_sunderlandgoal1v2_260303.jpg
03:46
Diarra’s penalty lifts Sunderland ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_leevssunhls_260303.jpg
11:24
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Sunderland Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_evevburgoal1_260303.jpg
01:01
Tarkowski heads Everton 1-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_evevburgoal2_260303.jpg
01:18
Dewsbury-Hall’s chip doubles Everton’s lead
nbc_pl_evevbur_260303.jpg
07:27
Extended HLs: Everton v. Burnley Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_top10febgoals_260302.jpg
09:49
Top 10 Premier League goals: February 2026
nbc_pl_matchweek28allgoals_260301.jpg
14:38
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_arsche_260301.jpg
12:59
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Chelsea Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_plupdate_260301.jpg
13:41
PL Update: Arsenal show grit against Chelsea
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260301.jpg
01:07
Saliba gives Arsenal 1-0 lead against Chelsea
nbc_pl_netored_260301.jpg
02:49
Neto sent off for second yellow against Arsenal
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260301.jpg
01:11
Hincapie’s own goal brings Chelsea level
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260301.jpg
01:42
Timber makes it 2-1 for Arsenal against Chelsea
nbc_pl_crygoal1_260301.jpg
49
Lacroix gives Palace shock lead against Man United
Screenshot_2026-03-01_112005.jpg
02:47
Fernandes’ penalty brings Man United level
nbc_pl_mungoal2_260301.jpg
58
Sesko heads Man United 2-1 in front of Palace
nbc_pl_crymanu_260301.jpg
11:17
Extended HLs: Man United v. Crystal Palace MWK 28
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_260301.jpg
02:10
Wilson blasts Fulham ahead of Spurs
alexiwobigoal.jpg
01:10
Iwobi’s belter gives Fulham 2-0 lead against Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260301.jpg
01:12
Richarlison’s header gives Spurs hope v. Fulham
nbc_pl_fultothl_260301.jpg
10:32
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Spurs Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_bhagoalone_260301.jpg
01:24
Gomez drills Brighton in front of Forest
nbc_pl_notgoalone_260301.jpg
01:29
Gibbs-White smashes Forest level with Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoaltwo_260301.jpg
01:23
Welbeck strikes Brighton 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_bhanot_260301.jpg
08:35
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 28
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260228.jpg
01:06
Semenyo lifts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Leeds

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_stewmoments_260303.jpg
08:09
Stewart’s top moments from Daytona Supercross
hall_mpx.jpg
01:41
What’s next for Hall after franchise tag?
nbc_roto_aaron_jones_260303.jpg
01:32
Teams will want veteran RB Jones at ‘right price’
smith_mpx.jpg
01:30
How Eagles’ Smith can reach ‘new levels’ in 2026
nbc_nba_draftkingsseg_260303.jpg
04:22
Target Pistons’ Stewart in ‘battle of the bigs’
nbc_roto_garland_260303_2.jpg
01:28
Garland’s production should improve as he ramps up
nbc_roto_giannis_260303_2.jpg
01:40
Could Giannis’ minutes continue to be managed?
nbc_roto_george_260303_2.jpg
01:53
George should continue leading the Jazz
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260303.jpg
16:58
Quarterback carousel set to dominate NFL offseason
nbc_nba_nuggetsjazz_260303.jpg
10:43
Dissecting Jokic’s ‘weirdest’ game of the season
fifa.jpg
17:18
Bennett: World Cup is a ‘mirror to our world’
bird.jpg
20:02
Miller: Bird would ‘dominate’ in any NBA era
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260303.jpg
19:16
Is WNBPA on the same page in CBA negotiations?
nbc_nba_statlines_260303.jpg
10:02
Guessing NBA players based on statlines
nbc_wnba_unrivaledawards_260303.jpg
14:35
Unrivaled award voters ‘got everything right’
nbc_nba_realorfake_260303.jpg
09:47
NBA buy or sell: Pistons, Raptors, Celtics, Cavs
nbc_wnba_unrivaledsemis_260303.jpg
14:49
Unrivaled semis highlighted by clutch performances
nbc_nba_nbatermspart2_260303.jpg
05:12
Small-ball lineups are losing value in today’s NBA
nbc_nba_throwbackgames_260303.jpg
02:03
NBA’s throwback broadcasts to tap into ‘nostalgia’
nbc_nba_nbaterms_260303.jpg
07:42
Debating NBA’s most overrated and underrated terms
nbc_mcbb_txamodds_260303.jpg
02:12
Can Texas A&M play itself out of NCAA Tournament?
nbc_nba_sasvphibettingpreview_260303.jpg
01:44
Spurs have enough firepower to cover vs. the 76ers
nbc_nba_phxvsacbettingpreview_260303.jpg
01:24
Will Suns cover against Kings with Booker back?
nbc_csu_diegopavia_260302.jpg
02:22
Is Vanderbilt quarterback Pavia an NFL prospect?
nbc_pft_badbunny_260303.jpg
01:49
Roc Nation drops numbers for Bad Bunny’s SB show
v2nbc_pft_mack_260303.jpg
02:07
Mack reportedly will play and explore options
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260303.jpg
04:38
Are Bears the best fit for Crosby?
BijanMadriodMPX.jpg
01:49
Falcons will play in NFL Madrid game
GiantsTeamNeedsMPX.jpg
03:15
Should Giants bring in another running back?
v2nbc_pft_dan_quinn_commanders_250303.jpg
04:36
Commanders must fill gaps at WR, OL in free agency