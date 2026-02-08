 Skip navigation
SB HTW.jpg
How to watch 2026 Super Bowl: TV info, schedule, kickoff for New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks
NFL: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl Locations: Where will the Super Bowl be played in 2026, 2027, 2028 and beyond?
Halftime shows.jpg
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history

Top Clips

Screenshot_2026-02-08_103853.jpg
Sarr blasts Crystal Palace 1-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_260208.jpg
What riders said after SX Round 5 in Glendale
nbc_smx_250recap_260207.jpg
Deegan firing on all cylinders after Glendale win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Extended HLs: Brighton v. Crystal Palace MWK 25

February 8, 2026 10:32 AM
Check out full-match highlights from the M23 derby between Brighton and Crystal Palace at the Amex in Matchweek 25.

Screenshot_2026-02-08_103853.jpg
01:43
Sarr blasts Crystal Palace 1-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_botmangoalnew_260207.jpg
01:12
Botman heads Newcastle in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_dangogoalbre_260207.jpg
01:20
Ouattara finds Janelt to bring Brentford level
nbc_pl_thiagogoalbre_260207.jpg
02:21
Thiago’s penalty puts Brentford up over Newcastle
nbc_pl_brunogoalnew_260207.jpg
02:28
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 2-2
nbc_pl_dangogoal2bre_260207.jpg
01:03
Ouattara powers Brentford 3-2 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newvbre_260207.jpg
16:50
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brentford Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_plupdate_260207.jpg
17:11
PL Update: Man United win fourth-straight match
Screenshot_2026-02-07_123859.jpg
01:17
Mykolenko’s own goal gifts Fulham lead v. Everton
Screenshot_2026-02-07_124136.jpg
54
Dewsbury-Hall finds Everton’s equalizer v. Fulham
Screenshot_2026-02-07_123518.jpg
59
Leno’s own goal gifts Everton late 2-1 lead
GettyImages-2260392261.jpg
08:59
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Everton Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_260207.jpg
01:13
Gyokeres’ brace gives Arsenal 3-0 lead
nbc_pl_arssunhl_260207.jpg
10:32
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Sunderland Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260207.jpg
01:27
Gyokeres drills Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_borvav_260207.jpg
13:42
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Aston Villa MWK 25
nbc_pl_rayangoalbou_260207.jpg
01:17
Rayan brings Bournemouth level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_chegoal3_260207.jpg
01:12
Palmer completes hat-trick in first half v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_260207.jpg
52
Arokodare pulls one back for Wolves v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_wolchea_260207.jpg
09:54
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Chelsea Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260207.jpg
02:04
Palmer’s penalty puts Chelsea in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260207.jpg
02:24
Palmer doubles Chelsea’s lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260207.jpg
01:15
Zubimendi smashes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_rogersgoalavl_260207.jpg
01:14
Rogers rifles Aston Villa in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_burvwhu_260207.jpg
11:04
Extended HLs: Burnley v. West Ham Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_summervillegoalwhu_260207.jpg
01:26
Summerville lifts West Ham ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_tatgoalwhu_260207.jpg
01:28
Castellanos heads West Ham 2-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_romerored_260207.jpg
02:13
Romero sent off for stamp on Casemiro
nbc_pl_mbeumogoalmu_260207.jpg
01:08
Mbeumo tucks away Man United’s opener v. Spurs
nbc_pl_fernandesgoalmu_260207.jpg
01:19
Fernandes doubles Man United’s lead over Spurs

Latest Clips

nbc_sx_whatridersaid_260208.jpg
15:27
What riders said after SX Round 5 in Glendale
nbc_smx_250recap_260207.jpg
03:24
Deegan firing on all cylinders after Glendale win
nbc_smx_450recap_260207.jpg
08:30
Roczen gets first win of 2026 as Tomac falls in AZ
nbc_nfl_badbunny_260207.jpg
02:47
Bad Bunny: ‘The music has no language’
nbc_smx_pradointv_260207.jpg
01:03
Prado happy with progression in Supercross
nbc_smx_webbintv_260207.jpg
01:04
Webb delivers career-best in Glendale
nbc_smx_hlawrenceintv_260207.jpg
52
Lawrence’s Glendale ride is ‘bittersweet’
nbc_smx_roczenintv_260207.jpg
01:33
Roczen dedicates Glendale win to team manager
nbc_smx_glendalehl_260207.jpg
26:01
Highlights: Supercross Round 5, Glendale
nbc_smx_mcadoointv_260207.jpg
01:34
McAdoo celebrates Glendale podium with sister
nbc_smx_kitchenintv_260207.jpg
01:01
Kitchen trying to eliminate the negatives
nbc_smx_deeganintv_260207.jpg
01:04
Deegan’s preseason work paying off on starts
nbc_nba_castlecomp_260207.jpg
01:59
HLs: Castle explodes for 40-point triple-double
nbc_cbb_illwaglerftr_260207.jpg
01:42
Wagler has been ‘a vessel’ for Illinois basketball
dnp_nbc_golf_scottieholeout_260207.jpg
47
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix
nbc_pl_muvspurs_260207.jpg
11:01
Extended HLs: Man United v. Spurs Matchweek 25
nbc_nba_enjoywinlosersv2_260206.jpg
11:15
NotB 2026 NBA Trade Deadline winners and losers
nbc_nba_enjoythomas_260206.jpg
08:45
Thomas should reflect after getting waived
nbc_nba_enjoyzubac_260206.jpg
09:09
Pacers-Clippers trade’s intriguing implications
nbc_wcbb_osuvswas_260205.jpg
03:10
HLs: No. 9 Ohio State holds off No. 24 Washington
nbc_nfl_maddensanmateofeature_260206.jpg
05:46
Madden’s legacy fuels College of San Mateo
nbc_pl_plupdate_260206.jpg
03:02
PL Update: Leeds down Forest in relegation scrap
nbc_dps_sidelinereporters_260206.jpg
11:48
Stark and Hartung prepare for Super Bowl sidelines
cam_newton.jpg
06:18
Who is most likely to make Hall of Fame in 2027?
nbc_dps_tiricocollinsworthint_260206.jpg
13:06
Are Tirico, Collinsworth nervous for Super Bowl?
nbc_roto_valdez_260206.jpg
02:11
Valdez’s fantasy value unchanged landing with DET
nbc_roto_sbbestbets_260206.jpg
01:24
Consider betting on under in Super Bowl LX
nbc_roto_nbachampion_260206.jpg
01:22
Thunder still ‘the best team’ post-trade deadline
nbc_pl_leegoalone_260206.jpg
01:17
Bogle coolly tucks away Leeds’ opener v. Forest
nbc_pl_leegoaltwo_260206.jpg
01:16
Okafor lifts Leeds 2-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest