Extended HLs: Burnley v. Newcastle Matchweek 19

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 13 Philadelphia 250 Cole Davies celebrates.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 5: Cole Davies
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Carson Beck
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Iowa at Nebraska
Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah – Las Vegas Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_morgan_251230.jpg
Rogers: Arsenal ‘are the best team in the league’
nbc_pl_manuwolhl_251230.jpg
Extended HLs: Man United v. Wolves Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_2gabes_251230.jpg
Jesus praises Gabriel’s performance against Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 13 Philadelphia 250 Cole Davies celebrates.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 5: Cole Davies
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Carson Beck
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Iowa at Nebraska
Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah – Las Vegas Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_morgan_251230.jpg
Rogers: Arsenal ‘are the best team in the league’
nbc_pl_manuwolhl_251230.jpg
Extended HLs: Man United v. Wolves Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_2gabes_251230.jpg
Jesus praises Gabriel’s performance against Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Burnley v. Newcastle Matchweek 19

December 30, 2025 04:48 PM
Watch full-match highlights from Burnley's showdown with Newcastle at Turf Moor in Matchweek 19.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_manuwolhl_251230.jpg
11:41
Extended HLs: Man United v. Wolves Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_arsavl_251230.jpg
13:21
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251230.jpg
46
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal4_251230.jpg
01:47
Jesus sends Arsenal 4-0 ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_nottvseve_251230.jpg
11:10
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Everton MWK 19
nbc_pl_whubhahl_251230.jpg
14:49
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brighton Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_251230.jpg
03:28
Trossard powers Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_chebou_251230.jpg
11:41
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Bournemouth Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_newgoal3_251230.jpg
01:28
Guimaraes punishes Burnley’s defense to seal win
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251230.jpg
01:38
Zubimendi doubles Arsenal’s lead against Villa
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251230.jpg
01:26
Gabriel heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_evertonsecondgoal_251230.jpg
01:40
Barry nets Everton’s second against Forest
nbc_pl_bhaveltmangoal_251230.jpg
01:02
Veltman brings Brighton level at 2-2 with West Ham
nbc_pl_wolkrejcigoal_251230.jpg
01:06
Krejci heads Wolves level with Manchester United
nbc_pl_manuzirkzeegoal_251230.jpg
01:10
Zirkzee’s deflected effort gives Man United lead
nbc_pl_whupaquetapengoal_251230.jpg
04:25
Paqueta’s penalty gives West Ham lead v. Brighton
nbc_pl_bhawelbeckpengoal_251230.jpg
02:14
Welbeck’s penalty puts Brighton level with Hammers
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251230.jpg
02:11
Laurent’s lovely finish gives Burnley hope
nbc_pl_evertonfirstgoal_251230.jpg
01:02
Garner drills Everton 1-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251230.jpg
52
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251230.jpg
01:25
Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251230.jpg
02:43
Wissa doubles Newcastle’s lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_whubowengoal_251230.jpg
01:15
Bowen slots home West Ham’s opener v. Brighton
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251230.jpg
05:24
Palmer tucks away Chelsea’s penalty v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251230.jpg
01:25
Joelinton volleys Newcastle ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoal1v2_251230.jpg
02:07
Brooks gives Bournemouth shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_plupdate_251228.jpg
09:46
PL Update: Spurs hand Palace third-straight loss
nbc_pl_mw18allgoals_251228.jpg
10:41
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_cptot_251228.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Spurs Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251228.jpg
01:22
Gray’s first goal gives Spurs lead over Palace

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_emeryintv_251230.jpg
02:00
Emery: Arsenal’s first goal ‘changed everything’
nbc_pl_morgan_251230.jpg
02:38
Rogers: Arsenal ‘are the best team in the league’
nbc_pl_2gabes_251230.jpg
03:27
Jesus praises Gabriel’s performance against Villa
nbc_pl_arspostgame_251230.jpg
02:28
Arsenal’s hunger on display in rout of Villa
nbc_csu_ravenssteelers_251230.jpg
08:02
‘Everything on the line’ in Steelers vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_draftkingscoy_251230.jpg
03:55
Which HCs are being ‘overshadowed’ for NFL COTY?
nbc_csu_diggsfelony_251230.jpg
08:16
Diggs facing charges is ‘distraction’ for Patriots
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251230.jpg
57
Chelsea fans share their gamedays traditions
nbc_pl_midseasonawards_251230.jpg
09:04
Premier League midseason awards heading into 2026
nbc_nba_enjoybb_jokicv2_251230.jpg
09:57
Jokic to miss at least four weeks with knee injury
nbc_ffhh_wwqb_251230.jpg
14:00
Berry: Saints QB Shough should be OROY
nbc_enjoybb_newyears_251230.jpg
05:07
Do New Year’s resolutions actually work?
nbc_enjoybb_edgecombe_251230.jpg
09:52
Best NBA moments of 2025: Playoffs, lottery, youth
nbc_enjoybb_garland_251230.jpg
09:56
Garland ‘starting to find his groove’ this season
nbc_enjoybb_drobinson_251230.jpg
04:46
Will Robinson ‘get right’ against Lakers?
nbc_ffhh_wwwr_251230.jpg
09:20
Bears WR Burden III essential for playoff run
nbc_ffhh_wwte_251230.jpg
01:47
CHI’s Loveland, SF’s Tonges top waiver wire TEs
nbc_ffhh_dklastcall_251230.jpg
01:56
Take Bears, Bills, over on CLE vs. CIN in Week 18
Stafford_thumb.jpg
04:00
Stafford’s MVP campaign is ‘slowly fading away’
nbc_ffhh_wwrb_251230.jpg
07:19
Bengals a ‘great matchup’ for Browns RB Sampson
nbc_nba_enjoybb_traeyoung_251230.jpg
09:02
Are Hawks looking to move on from Young?
nbc_ffhh_no1pickpop_251230.jpg
05:00
Who will be first overall fantasy pick in 2026?
nbc_pftpm_diggslatest_251230.jpg
06:14
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
nbc_roto_bullsnews_251230.jpg
01:36
What Giddey, White injuries mean for fantasy
nbc_roto_bridges_251230.jpg
01:37
Sexton will see fantasy boost amid Bridges’ injury
nbc_roto_nikola_251230.jpg
01:34
Who will DEN count on amid Jokic’s reported injury
nbc_bte_phimemv2_251230.jpg
01:32
Best bets for 76ers vs. Grizzlies
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
20:35
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
brockpurdy.jpg
01:53
Lean on the over for total points in SEA vs. SF
nbc_bte_detlal_251230.jpg
01:40
Pistons a ‘solid bet’ to cover spread vs. Lakers