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Sabrina Ionescu dodges significant injury after scary ankle roll, out for at least 2 weeks

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Nailor set for more featured role with Raiders
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Aces trail only Liberty in WNBA title odds

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Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest MWK 35

May 4, 2026 10:23 AM
Relive full-match highlights from Nottingham Forest's visit to Stamford Bridge to take on a struggling Chelsea side in Matchweek 35.

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Awoniyi taps in Forest’s third against Chelsea
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Pedro’s bicycle kick ends Chelsea scoring drought
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Richarlison gives Spurs 2-0 lead over Aston Villa
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Szoboszlai gives Liverpool lifeline v. Man United
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Gakpo fires Liverpool level at 2-2 with Man United
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Cunha steers Man United in front of Liverpool
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