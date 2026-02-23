Skip navigation
Extended HLs: Everton v. Man United Matchweek 27
February 23, 2026 04:43 PM
Watch full-match highlights from Manchester United's visit to Hill Dickinson Stadium to take on Everton in Matchweek 27.
Related Videos
01:33
Sesko slots home Man United’s opener v. Everton
11:18
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Arsenal Matchweek 27
01:57
Eze blasts Arsenal in front of Spurs
01:27
Gyokeres powers Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Spurs
01:30
Kolo Muani fires Spurs level with Arsenal
01:47
Eze’s brace gives Arsenal 3-1 lead against Spurs
01:37
Gyokeres smashes Arsenal 4-1 ahead of Spurs
10:46
Extended HLs: Forest v. Liverpool Matchweek 27
02:31
Mac Allister delivers breakthrough against Forest
36
Jimenez’s header puts Fulham ahead of Sunderland
01:21
Jimenez’s penalty doubles Fulham’s lead
01:07
Iwobi dinks Fulham 3-1 up over Sunderland
01:10
Le Fee’s penalty gives Sunderland lifeline
16:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Fulham Matchweek 27
01:04
Krejci sent off for second yellow against Palace
58
Guessand rescues Crystal Palace against Wolves
10:56
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Wolves MWK 27
12:34
PL Update: Manchester City hold off Newcastle
01:26
Hall strikes Newcastle level with Manchester City
09:21
Extended HLs: Man City v. Newcastle Matchweek 27
01:37
O’Reilly drills Manchester City ahead of Newcastle
01:26
O’Reilly heads Man City 2-1 in front of Newcastle
10:33
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27
10:47
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Burnley Matchweek 27
01:41
Fofana sent off for second yellow against Burnley
01:46
Flemming’s header brings Burnley level
10:38
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Leeds Matchweek 27
01:13
Stach’s screamer gives Leeds advantage over Villa
01:17
Abraham brings Aston Villa level with Leeds
01:22
Welbeck doubles Brighton’s lead against Brentford
Latest Clips
16:49
Lack of WNBA concessions is ‘telling’ in CBA talks
19:22
Unrivaled news: Reese returns, Gray’s MVP case
01:29
Will Simpson be a first-round pick in NFL draft?
01:32
Why Chiefs could pursue free agent RB Etienne Jr.
01:22
Williams a safe fantasy investment after extension
01:14
Herro’s back-to-back games a ‘really good sign’
01:38
Breakout season continues for Clingan against Suns
01:28
Embiid still injured; Unknown when he will return
01:33
Booker (hip) to be reevaluated in another week
01:54
Take Thunder to end regular season with most wins
02:11
Bet on under when Rockets host Jazz on Peacock
02:05
Back fully healthy Spurs to edge out Pistons
04:56
Ivey’s lack of minutes with Bulls ‘disappointing’
06:07
Players primed to go off in ‘mickey mouse March’
03:52
Lakers’ big three ‘does not mesh well’ together
09:43
Gordon’s health the X-factor in Western conference
04:38
Best bets for NBA on Peacock Monday night
09:16
Biggest obstacle for Pistons making a Finals run
10:10
Problems OKC, Spurs, BOS could face in playoffs
09:08
Will Hall, Robinson reset free agent RB market?
08:33
Team USA hockey performed ‘when they needed to’
03:54
Patrick: NBA’s dunk contest looked ‘exhausted’
17:28
Would Michaels prefer Stanley Cup or Olympic gold?
08:27
Bears make ‘a lot of sense’ as Crosby landing spot
04:00
Is the death of the NFL Scouting Combine near?
02:58
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
03:40
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
07:42
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs
10:56
SEA, NYJ must be ‘tactical’ with Walker, Hall
03:15
What Williams’ deal tells us about RB market
