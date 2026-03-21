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Virginia v Georgia
Virginia outlasts Georgia in overtime, 82-73, to advance to second round of March Madness
Josh Kerr, Cole Hocker
Josh Kerr holds off Cole Hocker for world indoor title, stokes rivalry with night-night celebration
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 1
2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

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Perez Hernandez defends indoor triple jump gold
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Duplantis wins close pole vault gold over Karalis
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Poland’s Szymanski wins 60m hurdles in wild finish

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Virginia v Georgia
Virginia outlasts Georgia in overtime, 82-73, to advance to second round of March Madness
Josh Kerr, Cole Hocker
Josh Kerr holds off Cole Hocker for world indoor title, stokes rivalry with night-night celebration
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 1
2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

oly_atwtj_wic_final_260321.jpg
Perez Hernandez defends indoor triple jump gold
oly_atmpv_wic_final_260321.jpg
Duplantis wins close pole vault gold over Karalis
oly_atm60h_wic_final_260321.jpg
Poland’s Szymanski wins 60m hurdles in wild finish

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Watch Now

Extended HLs: Everton v. Chelsea Matchweek 31

March 21, 2026 02:12 PM
Watch full-match highlights from Chelsea's trip north to Hill Dickinson Stadium to take on Everton in Matchweek 31.

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