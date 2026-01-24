 Skip navigation
Top News

Connecticut v Seton Hall
No. 1 UConn beats Seton Hall 92-52 for its 43rd straight win over the Pirates
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Chase Sexton back.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 3, Anaheim 2 450 Qualification: Chase Sexton posts fastest Q1 lap
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_uconnsetonhallwbbhls_260124.jpg
Highlights: UConn blows out Seton Hall
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260124.jpg
Szoboszlai’s free kick brings Liverpool level
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260124.jpg
Van Dijk brings Liverpool within one of Cherries

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brighton Matchweek 23

January 24, 2026 12:28 PM
Look back on full-match highlights from Brighton's trip to London to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 23.

nbc_pl_livgoal2_260124.jpg
01:00
Szoboszlai’s free kick brings Liverpool level
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260124.jpg
01:02
Van Dijk brings Liverpool within one of Cherries
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_260124.jpg
01:42
Jimenez tucks away Bournemouth’s second v. Reds
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260124.jpg
01:41
Evanilson drills Bournemouth ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_burnvstothls_260124.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 23
nbc_pl_mcwolhl_260124.jpg
08:55
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_totgoal2_260124.jpg
01:15
Romero rescues Spurs to make it 2-2 v. Burnley
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_260124.jpg
01:25
Wilson’s heroics give Fulham lead over Brighton
nbc_pl_burngoal2_260124.jpg
01:37
Foster puts Burnley 2-1 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_260124.jpg
01:10
Chukwueze brings Fulham level with Brighton
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260124.jpg
01:14
Semenyo puts Manchester City 2-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_burgoal1_260124.jpg
01:13
Walker finds Tuanzebe for Burnley’s equalizer
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260124.jpg
01:33
Van de Ven powers Spurs 1-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260124.jpg
01:30
Ayari blasts Brighton 1-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260124.jpg
01:26
Marmoush fires Manchester City ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_whusunhl_260124.jpg
11:01
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Sunderland Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260124_copy.jpg
01:18
Summerville heads West Ham in front of Sunderland
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260124.jpg
02:30
Bowen doubles West Ham’s lead over Sunderland
nbc_pl_whugoal3_260124.jpg
01:53
Fernandes hammers West Ham 3-0 in front
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260124.jpg
01:13
Brobbey gives Sunderland lifeline against West Ham
nbc_pl_mw22netbusters_v2_260120.jpg
25:50
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 22
PL_update_260119.jpg
06:18
PL Update: Kostoulas saves Brighton v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_mw22allgoals_260119.jpg
08:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260119.jpg
01:26
Kostoulas’ overhead kick brings Brighton level
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260119.jpg
05:58
Tavernier’s penalty gives Bournemouth 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_update_260118.jpg
04:25
PL Update: Everton deal Villa blow in title race
nbc_pl_evegoal1_260118.jpg
01:34
Barry chips Everton in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avleve_260118.jpg
08:56
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Everton Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_bhabou_260119.jpg
09:28
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_wolnew_260118.jpg
08:07
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 22

nbc_cbb_uconnsetonhallwbbhls_260124.jpg
02:29
Highlights: UConn blows out Seton Hall
oly_ssm5000_noreitremwr_260124.jpg
08:21
Eitrem shatters 5000m world record in Inzell
oly_sbxgs_usaslovenia_260124.jpg
03:34
Team USA secures third in mixed snowboard slalom
oly_asmsg_adriansejersted_260123.jpg
01:56
Sejersted makes miraculous recovery in Super-G
oly_ssm1000_usastolz_260124.jpg
02:46
Stolz breaks 1000m track record for 2nd WC title
oly_asmdh_kitzbuehelwc_260124.jpg
06:56
Franzoni claims downhill event at Alpine Ski WC
nbc_nba_liffmanndal_260123.jpg
02:20
Liffmann: DAL ‘team to watch’ in trade deadline
nbc_nba_liffmanngsw_260123.jpg
02:51
Who can Warriors turn to amid Butler’s injury?
nbc_nba_liffmannbos_260123.jpg
02:05
How can Celtics ‘lessen financial burden?’
nbc_nba_liffmannnyk_260123.jpg
02:15
Liffmann: Knicks ‘cannot do much’ to improve team
nbc_nba_liffmannlal_260123.jpg
02:50
Should Lakers ‘reset’ in the offseason?
nbc_cycling_dustg4_260123.jpg
32:03
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Men’s Stage 4
nbc_nba_beyhls_260123.jpg
01:46
HLs: Bey has best game of season against Grizzlies
nbc_nba_nembhardhl_260213.jpg
01:42
HLs: Nembhard drops 27 in NBA Finals rematch
nbc_nba_peytonpritchardhl_250123.jpg
01:59
HLs: Pritchard scores 32 to lead Celtics over Nets
nbc_nba_kevinduranthl_260123.jpg
01:57
HLs: Durant scores 32, makes history vs. Pistons
nbc_chcy_ndvsosu_260123.jpg
04:34
Penalties haunt Notre Dame in loss to Ohio State
nbc_golf_scottieamexrd2_260123.jpg
01:51
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2, The American Express
nbc_pl_2robsrosenior_260123.jpg
10:19
Rosenior ‘very, very proud’ to be Chelsea manager
nbc_moto_imsahighlights_260123.jpg
20:09
HLs: 2026 BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona
nbc_cbb_illjacksonftr_260123.jpg
02:11
Getting to know Illinois’ Destiny Jackson
oly_ssm1500_stolzwinv2_260123(2).jpg
03:24
Stolz clinches 1500m World Cup title in Inzell
nbc_dls_lebronjames_260123.jpg
07:33
LeBron’s ego not ‘outsized’ relative to value
nbc_dls_jimmybutler_260123.jpg
04:01
‘It’s over’ for Warriors following Butler injury
oly_xcw_snowshow_digginsintvfull.jpg
15:11
Diggins analyzes her incredible XC skiing career
para_sb_snowshow_elliottfeat.jpg
02:34
Elliott has an eye on redemption at Paralympics
nbc_roto_philiprivers_260123.jpg
01:54
Why Bills likely won’t hire Rivers as next HC
nbc_roto_treveyon_260123.jpg
01:16
Don’t expect Henderson to get ‘high-value’ touches
nbc_roto_minter_260123.jpg
01:34
Minter’s first big task is picking next Ravens’ OC
nbc_roto_bailey_260123.jpg
01:45
Bailey is a good stash play after solid games