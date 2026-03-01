 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Ice Hockey-Women Finals - Gold Medal Game
Olympic hockey stars appear on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ to be on ‘Tonight Show’
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Primer: Will Darius Garland make his Clippers debut?
Olympics: Freestyle Skiing-Womens Dual Moguls
Jaelin Kauf leads another U.S. women’s dual moguls sweep

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260301.jpg
Saliba gives Arsenal 1-0 lead against Chelsea
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_260301.jpg
What riders said after SX Round 8 in Daytona
nbc_pl_crygoal1_260301.jpg
Lacroix gives Palace shock lead against Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Ice Hockey-Women Finals - Gold Medal Game
Olympic hockey stars appear on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ to be on ‘Tonight Show’
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Primer: Will Darius Garland make his Clippers debut?
Olympics: Freestyle Skiing-Womens Dual Moguls
Jaelin Kauf leads another U.S. women’s dual moguls sweep

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260301.jpg
Saliba gives Arsenal 1-0 lead against Chelsea
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_260301.jpg
What riders said after SX Round 8 in Daytona
nbc_pl_crygoal1_260301.jpg
Lacroix gives Palace shock lead against Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Fulham v. Spurs Matchweek 28

March 1, 2026 09:28 AM
Relive full-match highlights from Fulham's London derby with Spurs at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 28.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260301.jpg
01:07
Saliba gives Arsenal 1-0 lead against Chelsea
nbc_pl_crygoal1_260301.jpg
49
Lacroix gives Palace shock lead against Man United
nbc_pl_mungoal2_260301.jpg
58
Sesko heads Man United 2-1 in front of Palace
Screenshot_2026-03-01_112005.jpg
02:47
Fernandes’ penalty brings Man United level
nbc_pl_crymanu_260301.jpg
11:17
Extended HLs: Man United v. Crystal Palace MWK 28
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_260301.jpg
02:10
Wilson blasts Fulham ahead of Spurs
alexiwobigoal.jpg
01:10
Iwobi’s belter gives Fulham 2-0 lead against Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260301.jpg
01:12
Richarlison’s header gives Spurs hope v. Fulham
nbc_pl_bhagoalone_260301.jpg
01:24
Gomez drills Brighton in front of Forest
nbc_pl_notgoalone_260301.jpg
01:29
Gibbs-White smashes Forest level with Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoaltwo_260301.jpg
01:23
Welbeck strikes Brighton 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_bhanot_260301.jpg
08:35
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 28
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260228.jpg
01:06
Semenyo lifts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_leedsmc_260228.jpg
07:58
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Man City Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_plupdate_260228.jpg
12:34
PL Update: Man City take care of business
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260228.jpg
01:47
Soucek pulls one back for West Ham v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal1_260228.jpg
02:18
Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_260228.jpg
01:33
Beto puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal2_260228.jpg
01:12
Murphy drills Newcastle level at 2-2 with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal3_260228.jpg
01:18
Barry delivers to give Everton lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastleeverton_260228.jpg
11:02
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_evertongoal1_260228.jpg
01:06
Branthwaite heads Everton in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal1_260228.jpg
01:08
Damsgaard heads Brentord in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal2_260228.jpg
01:26
Thiago tucks away Brentford’s second v. Burnley
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal3_260228.jpg
01:14
Schade makes it 3-0 for Brentford against Burnley
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal5_260228.jpg
54
Anthony brings Burnley within one of Brentford
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal4_260228.jpg
01:00
Kayode’s own goal gives Burnley hope v. Brentford
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal6_260228.jpg
01:25
Flemming’s header brings Burnley level at 3-3
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal7_260228.jpg
01:25
Damsgaard’s brace gives Brentford 4-3 lead
nbc_pl_burvbre_260228.jpg
10:33
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Brentford Matchweek 28

Latest Clips

nbc_sx_whatridersaid_260301.jpg
20:47
What riders said after SX Round 8 in Daytona
nbc_golf_jackintv_260228.jpg
02:22
Nicklaus discusses winning grand slams in career
Hammaker.jpg
05:58
Hammaker ends Yamaha’s reign on 250 class
TOMAC.jpg
07:19
Tomac earns historic eighth win at Daytona
nbc_smx_roczenintv_260228.jpg
01:08
Roczen: I gave it my best, I was leading a bunch
nbc_smx_lawrenceintv_260228.jpg
43
Lawrence: It was a tough night on a tough track
nbc_smx_tomacintv_260228.jpg
01:47
Tomac: I love the way this track develops
nbc_smx_daytonahl_260228.jpg
28:02
Highlights: Supercross Round 8, Daytona
nbc_smx_brownintv_260228.jpg
39
Brown ‘battled’ throughout 250 race at Daytona
nbc_smx_daviesintv_260228.jpg
42
Davies ‘wanted the win’ at Daytona, finished 2nd
nbc_smx_hammakerintv_260228.jpg
01:00
Hammaker on ‘unreal’ win at Daytona in 250
nbc_hoc_pennvnotd_260228.jpg
04:51
HLs: Notre Dame knocks off No. 5 Penn State in OT
nbc_imsa_vpcota_260228.jpg
13:26
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at COTA
nbc_horse_fountainyouth_260228_2.jpg
04:08
Commandment battles for Fountain of Youth win
nbc_pga_smothermanpresser_260228.jpg
06:12
Smotherman: Cognizant Classic is ‘fun challenge’
nbc_pga_lowrypresser_260228.jpg
04:28
Lowry right where he wants to be at Cognizant
nbc_golf_cognizantr3_260228.jpg
08:43
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
nbc_nas_trucksstpete_260228.jpg
13:39
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at St. Petersburg
GettyImages-2262356862.jpg
01:36
Arsenal ‘have to win’ v. Chelsea to hold off City
nbc_nfl_francismauigoa_260228.jpg
09:24
Mauigoa: I’m a ‘silent storm’ on the field
nbc_pl_pep_260228.jpg
02:30
Guardiola reacts to City’s ‘extraordinary effort’
nbc_nfl_protor_260228.jpg
05:13
Proctor on iconic catch: ‘I’m a natural athlete’
nbc_nfl_vegaloane_260228.jpg
05:27
Ioane takes pride in protecting the QB
nbc_pl_studioreax_260228.jpg
01:58
Manchester City ‘wore down’ Leeds in crucial win
nbc_pft_lamu_260228.jpg
05:52
Lomu balancing wedding planning, scouting combine
nbc_pft_miller_260228.jpg
06:08
Miller open to both OT positions in NFL
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260228.jpg
01:31
Van Dijk’s header doubles Liverpool’s lead
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260228.jpg
01:26
Ekitike fires Liverpool ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_livgoal3_260228.jpg
01:13
Mac Allister volleys Liverpool 3-0 up v. West Ham
nbc_pl_livgoal4_260228.jpg
01:08
Gakpo’s deflected effort puts Liverpool 4-1 up