Extended HLs: Leeds v. Man City Matchweek 28

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Alex Karaban helps No. 6 UConn edge Seton Hall 71-67 after being added to Huskies of Honor
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cole Hocker edges Yared Nuguse, Nico Young for U.S. indoor 3000m title
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2026 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Lowry right where he wants to be at Cognizant
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at St. Petersburg
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Alex Karaban helps No. 6 UConn edge Seton Hall 71-67 after being added to Huskies of Honor
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cole Hocker edges Yared Nuguse, Nico Young for U.S. indoor 3000m title
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2026 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Lowry right where he wants to be at Cognizant
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at St. Petersburg
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Man City Matchweek 28
February 28, 2026 01:32 PM
Watch full-match highlights between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road in Matchweek 28.
Related Videos
01:06
Semenyo lifts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Leeds
01:47
Soucek pulls one back for West Ham v. Liverpool
02:18
Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton
01:33
Beto puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
01:12
Murphy drills Newcastle level at 2-2 with Everton
01:18
Barry delivers to give Everton lead over Newcastle
11:02
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 28
01:06
Branthwaite heads Everton in front of Newcastle
01:08
Damsgaard heads Brentord in front of Burnley
01:26
Thiago tucks away Brentford’s second v. Burnley
01:14
Schade makes it 3-0 for Brentford against Burnley
01:00
Kayode’s own goal gives Burnley hope v. Brentford
54
Anthony brings Burnley within one of Brentford
01:25
Flemming’s header brings Burnley level at 3-3
01:25
Damsgaard’s brace gives Brentford 4-3 lead
10:33
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Brentford Matchweek 28
01:31
Van Dijk’s header doubles Liverpool’s lead
01:26
Ekitike fires Liverpool ahead of West Ham
01:13
Mac Allister volleys Liverpool 3-0 up v. West Ham
01:08
Gakpo’s deflected effort puts Liverpool 4-1 up
01:18
Disasi’s own goal makes it 5-2 for Liverpool
01:03
Castellanos scores West Ham’s second v. Liverpool
10:54
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. West Ham Matchweek 28
08:16
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Sunderland MWK 28
01:25
Mayenda taps in Sunderland’s opener v. Bournemouth
02:08
Evanilson equalizes for Bournemouth v. Sunderland
03:37
PL Update: Wolves beat Aston Villa for second win
10:38
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Aston Villa Matchweek 28
01:38
Gomes pounces on loose ball to seal WOL win v. AVL
01:44
Gomes smashes Wolves into the lead v. Aston Villa
Latest Clips
04:28
Lowry right where he wants to be at Cognizant
08:43
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
13:39
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at St. Petersburg
01:36
Arsenal ‘have to win’ v. Chelsea to hold off City
09:24
Mauigoa: I’m a ‘silent storm’ on the field
02:30
Guardiola reacts to City’s ‘extraordinary effort’
05:13
Proctor on iconic catch: ‘I’m a natural athlete’
05:27
Ioane takes pride in protecting the QB
01:58
Manchester City ‘wore down’ Leeds in crucial win
05:52
Lomu balancing wedding planning, scouting combine
06:08
Miller open to both OT positions in NFL
01:56
HLs: Jokic, Murray eruption not enough for DEN win
02:03
Highlights: Pistons win OT thriller against Cavs
05:10
HLs: No. 5 Penn State beats Notre Dame in shootout
06:16
Was Harden ‘big-time acquisition’ for Cavaliers?
01:39
Dvorchak thinks Carr will come out of retirement
01:55
Richardson ‘lottery ticket’ entering fourth season
15:11
Horry: NBA is about getting buckets, not just 3s
01:37
Jeanty may be part of a two-back committee
16:38
Jeremiah: ‘Good gap’ between Mendoza and Simpson
07:52
Love: ‘I want to play with the best quarterback’
01:22
Knueppel breaks rookie record for 3-point makes
01:32
Why SGA is still on pace to win second MVP award
01:29
Who will step up for Jazz amid Markkanen’s injury?
09:12
Coleman built by his roots in Stockton, California
06:25
Penn State’s Allen: ‘All I need is an opportunity’
07:02
Johnson ‘training like a track athlete’ for draft
05:10
Singleton: Penn State TD record ‘meant a lot’
04:44
Which teams are poised to take the next step?
04:12
Allen has his ‘mojo’ going with Cavaliers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue