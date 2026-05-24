Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 38

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Believe in Carson Benge, Griffin Jax, and more
Eric Samulski
,
+1 More
Eric Samulski
,
James Schiano
,
Dversnes wins Giro’s 15th stage from breakaway as Vingegaard stays in pink
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Caitlin Clark makes a winning pick at her first Indy 500: ‘I’m excited to be here’
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Fan drives negotiations to relinquish HR ball
Pirates’ Valdez blasts home run for first MLB hit
Kinsky: ‘This season didn’t go well for me’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Believe in Carson Benge, Griffin Jax, and more
Eric Samulski
,
+1 More
Eric Samulski
,
James Schiano
,
Dversnes wins Giro’s 15th stage from breakaway as Vingegaard stays in pink
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Caitlin Clark makes a winning pick at her first Indy 500: ‘I’m excited to be here’
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Fan drives negotiations to relinquish HR ball
Pirates’ Valdez blasts home run for first MLB hit
Kinsky: ‘This season didn’t go well for me’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 38
May 24, 2026 12:47 PM
Watch full-match highlights from Aston Villa's visit to the Etihad to take on Manchester City in Matchweek 38.
Related Videos
01:38
Chelsea down to 10 men after Fofana’s red card
11:08
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Wolves Matchweek 38
12:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Chelsea Matchweek 38
09:27
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Newcastle Matchweek 38
09:26
Extended HLs: Forest v. Bournemouth Matchweek 38
01:35
Bowen doubles West Ham’s advantage over Leeds
01:21
Castellanos fires West Ham in front of Leeds
31
Wilson fires West Ham 3-0 ahead of Leeds
10:56
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Leeds Matchweek 38
01:14
Cairney’s screamer doubles Fulham’s lead
01:17
Robertson receives standing ovation at Anfield
02:06
Stones bids farewell to Man City at the Etihad
57
Palmer smashes Chelsea within one of Sunderland
01:12
Schade brings Brentford level against Liverpool
02:17
Watkins’ brace pushes Aston Villa to 2-1 lead
01:27
Salah finds Jones for Liverpool’s opener
02:11
Salah says goodbye to Liverpool fans at Anfield
14:44
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brentford Matchweek 38
01:45
Flemming draws Burnley level with wonderful strike
01:38
Gusto’s own goal gifts Sunderland 2-0 lead
01:30
Fernandes finds bottom corner for 3-0 United lead
11:46
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man United Matchweek 38
01:46
Silva bids farewell to Man City fans at the Etihad
01:15
Tavernier blasts Bournemouth level v. Forest
01:38
Watkins taps home loose ball to bring Villa level
03:29
Armstrong converts penalty to push Wolves ahead
01:16
Mbeumo finishes beautiful attack to double lead
01:27
Jesus slots home Arsenal’s opener against Palace
01:27
Madueke doubles Arsenal’s lead against Palace
58
Mateta brings Palace within one goal of Arsenal
Latest Clips
03:49
Fan drives negotiations to relinquish HR ball
37
Pirates’ Valdez blasts home run for first MLB hit
02:51
Kinsky: ‘This season didn’t go well for me’
04:43
Palhinha reflects on Spurs’ ‘really tough season’
01:04
Cruz launches no-doubter off Cease for 11th HR
49
Pirates’ Horwitz goes yard on first pitch of game
01:19
Blue Jays on ‘right track’ after uneven start
09:47
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Arsenal MWK 38
01:56
Palhinha finds Spurs’ breakthrough against Everton
11:11
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Everton Matchweek 38
02:22
Dorgu’s header gives Fernandes PL assist record
01:17
Gibbs-White’s sensational strike sends Forest up
01:09
Hume volleys Sunderland 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
01:40
Diop heads in rebound to open scoring for Fulham
01:24
Semenyo’s back post finish gives City a 1-0 lead
01:57
HLs: Brunson drops 30 in Knicks’ Game 3 win
01:53
Highlights: Plum goes off as Sparks beat Aces
01:51
Highlights: Fire win expansion matchup vs. Tempo
06:28
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
07:15
NASCAR drivers reflect on Busch’s legacy
01:59
Highlights: Lynx thwart Sky’s comeback attempt
11:59
Relive Busch’s back-to-back Brickyard 400 wins
04:28
Cavs need ‘home cooking’ to keep series alive
04:13
Thunder put ability to be who they are on display
01:59
Highlights: Cooke, Storm smack Sun in Seattle
06:54
SGA on how OKC ‘walks the walk’ with confidence
01:56
HLs: Thunder clamp Spurs for 2-1 lead
01:36
McCain sparks OKC to take 2-1 lead over Spurs
53
McCain after Game 3 win: ‘Executing the details’
01:56
HLs: Clark, Boston power Fever past Golden State
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue