MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Cubs agree to acquire right-hander Edward Cabrera in a trade with the Marlins
PGA: Ryder Cup
Derek Sprague steps down as CEO of PGA of America to care for mother in New York
WMX 2026 Synchrony announcement Mikayla Nielsen.jpg
WMX announces presenting sponsor Synchrony, 2026 schedule adds SMX playoff race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_pl_newleehl_260107.jpg
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Leeds Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_goalnew3lee3_260107.jpg
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 3-3
nbc_pl_newcasatlegoal4_260107.jpg
Barnes drills Newcastle ahead in 102nd minute

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Extended HLs: Man City v. Brighton Matchweek 21

January 7, 2026 04:43 PM
Look back on full-match highlights from Brighton's visit to the Etihad to face Manchester City in Matchweek 21.

nbc_pl_newleehl_260107.jpg
14:10
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Leeds Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_goalnew3lee3_260107.jpg
03:06
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 3-3
nbc_pl_newcasatlegoal4_260107.jpg
01:33
Barnes drills Newcastle ahead in 102nd minute
nbc_pl_burmu_260107.jpg
11:22
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Man United Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_boutothl_260107.jpg
14:19
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Spurs Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_brevssun_260107.jpg
10:09
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sunderland Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_fulvche_260107.jpg
12:41
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Chelsea Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_evewol_260107.jpg
11:47
Extended HLs: Everton v. Wolves Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_cryavlhl_260107.jpg
08:15
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa MWK 21
nbc_pl_manugoal2_260107.jpg
01:21
Sesko bags second-half brace with one-touch finish
nbc_pl_burgoal2_260107.jpg
01:07
Anthony nails top corner to bring Burnley level
Screenshot_2026-01-07_175236.jpg
01:11
Joelinton’s header brings Newcastle level at 2-2
nbc_pl_manugoal_260107.jpg
01:18
Sesko nets equalizer in second half v. Burnley
Screenshot_2026-01-07_175004.jpg
01:14
Barnes smashes Newcastle level with Leeds
Screenshot_2026-01-07_174317.jpg
03:16
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds lead against Newcastle
nbc_pl_bousemenyogoal_260107.jpg
01:45
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 3-2 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_everedtwo_260107.jpg
01:08
Grealish sent off for second yellow card v. Wolves
nbc_pl_fulwilsongoal_260107.jpg
01:39
Wilson powers Fulham 2-1 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_leeaaronsongoal_250107.jpg
01:24
Aaronson blasts Leeds ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_goallee3new2_260107.jpg
01:12
Aaronson’s brace has Leeds 3-2 in front of Magpies
nbc_pl_chegoal_260107.jpg
01:24
Delap brings Chelsea level with Fulham
nbc_pl_everedone_260107.jpg
03:20
Keane sent off for pulling Arokodare’s hair
nbc_pl_totpalhinhagoal_260107.jpg
01:00
Palhinha’s bicycle kick brings Spurs level
nbc_pl_fulgoal_260107.jpg
01:19
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_bregoal3_260107.jpg
44
Yarmolyuk strikes Bees 3-0 in front of Sunderland
nbc_pl_wolvgoal1_260107.jpg
01:13
Mane tucks away Wolves’ equalizer against Everton
nbc_pl_bregoal2_260107.jpg
01:04
Thiago doubles Brentford’s lead against Sunderland
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260107.jpg
01:24
Mitoma fires Brighton level with Manchester City
nbc_pl_bregoal1v2_260107.jpg
56
Thiago nets Brentford’s opener against Sunderland
nbc_pl_burgoal1_260107.jpg
01:10
Heaven’s own goal gifts Burnley lead v. Man United

oly_fs_trials_digitalpreview.jpg
07:12
U.S. Championships preview, top storylines
nbc_roto_kingsburymorton_260107.jpg
01:28
Kingsbury could flourish with young quarterback
nbc_roto_harbaughnews_260107.jpg
01:23
Nabers, Dart can be ‘big’ draws for Harbaugh
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260107.jpg
04:24
Haaland’s penalty puts Man City ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260107.jpg
01:31
Kroupi puts Bournemouth 2-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260107.jpg
01:14
Tel strikes Spurs 1-0 ahead of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_cheredcard_260107.jpg
01:03
Cucurella sent off for dragging down Harry Wilson
nbc_pl_evegoal1v2_260107.jpg
01:15
Keane powers Everton 1-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260107.jpg
01:07
Evanilson brings Bournemouth level with Spurs
johnravensdlbshow.jpg
04:20
Were Ravens on downward trajectory with Harbaugh?
nbc_csu_brackets_260106.jpg
18:42
Playoff predictions: HOU, LAR can reach Super Bowl
nbc_csu_jagsbills_260106.jpg
03:05
Can Jaguars contain Allen, Bills’ rushing attack?
nbc_w2rc_dakars4intvs_260107.jpg
09:24
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 4
texasqbtransferportal.jpg
12:24
‘There are no rules’ in college football portal
nbc_dps_dponjohnharbaugh_260107.jpg
14:35
Could a playoff team be secretly eyeing Harbaugh?
nbc_fina_afcwcprv_260107.jpg
10:19
Chargers-Patriots will be ‘very interesting game’
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_260107.jpg
18:15
What makes Falcons job appealing for HCs, OCs
nbc_dps_tonydungyinterview_260107.jpg
09:54
Dungy: ‘Not sure’ BAL gets better HC than Harbaugh
nbc_roto_btemiamiolemissv2_260107.jpg
01:18
Expect Miami to use rushing attack vs. Ole Miss
nbc_dps_jamisonhensleyinterview_260107.jpg
11:50
BAL was bracing for change before Harbaugh firing
nbc_roto_herronews_260107.jpg
01:17
How Herro’s return impacts Jovic, Jaquez Jr.
nbc_roto_murphyiii_260107.jpg
01:29
Pelicans’ Murphy III surging amid trade rumors
nbc_roto_mccollum_260107.jpg
01:27
McCollum staying with Wizards is ideal for fantasy
nbc_roto_bteindianaoregonv2_260107.jpg
01:11
Best bets for Oregon vs. Indiana in CFP semifinal
nbc_nba_enjoylebron_260107.jpg
04:42
Does basketball ever get boring? Andresen says no
brookscollegeoregon.jpg
09:54
What are the best college basketball squads ever?
nbc_fnia_roadvictories_260107.jpg
01:28
How many road teams will win on wild card weekend?
nbc_nba_enjoyjimmybutlerv2_260107.jpg
09:50
Do NBA players care more about winning or money?
nbc_nba_enjoymichaelporterjr_260107.jpg
04:52
Porter Jr. has been ‘fun to watch’ this season
nbc_fnia_nfcwcprv_260107.jpg
06:35
Can CHI, LAR, PHI get job done in wild card round?