MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

NBA: Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Schedule Primer: Avoid fringe Clippers, Suns on the waiver wire
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Brigham Young
AJ Dybantsa leads No. 23 BYU to 79-69 victory over No. 6 Iowa State
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Auburn
Murphy, Freeman help Auburn end skid while dealing Kentucky third straight loss, 75-74

nbc_pl_livgoal1_260222.jpg
Mac Allister delivers breakthrough against Forest
nbc_pl_ful1goal_260222.jpg
Jimenez’s header puts Fulham ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_260222.jpg
Jimenez’s penalty doubles Fulham’s lead

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Extended HLs: Forest v. Liverpool Matchweek 27

February 22, 2026 11:12 AM
Relive full-match highlights from Liverpool's trip to the Midlands to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

nbc_pl_livgoal1_260222.jpg
02:31
Mac Allister delivers breakthrough against Forest
nbc_pl_ful1goal_260222.jpg
36
Jimenez’s header puts Fulham ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_260222.jpg
01:21
Jimenez’s penalty doubles Fulham’s lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_260222.jpg
01:07
Iwobi dinks Fulham 3-1 up over Sunderland
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260222.jpg
01:10
Le Fee’s penalty gives Sunderland lifeline
nbc_pl_sunfulhl_260222.jpg
16:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Fulham Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_wolves_red_card_260222.jpg
01:04
Krejci sent off for second yellow against Palace
nbc_pl_cp_goal_260222.jpg
58
Guessand rescues Crystal Palace against Wolves
nbc_pl_cp_wov_260222.jpg
09:45
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Wolves MWK 27
nbc_pl_newcity_260221.jpg
09:21
Extended HLs: Man City v. Newcastle Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_newgoalone_260221.jpg
01:26
Hall strikes Newcastle level with Manchester City
nbc_pl_plupdate_260221.jpg
12:34
PL Update: Manchester City hold off Newcastle
nbc_pl_citygoalonev2_260221.jpg
01:37
O’Reilly drills Manchester City ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_citygoaltwo_260221.jpg
01:26
O’Reilly heads Man City 2-1 in front of Newcastle
GettyImages-2262309088.jpg
10:33
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_chelsearedcard_260221.jpg
01:41
Fofana sent off for second yellow against Burnley
nbc_pl_burnleyfirstgoal_260221.jpg
01:46
Flemming’s header brings Burnley level
nbc_pl_chelseavsburnley_260221.jpg
10:47
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Burnley Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_stachgoallee_260221.jpg
01:13
Stach’s screamer gives Leeds advantage over Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260221.jpg
01:17
Abraham brings Aston Villa level with Leeds
nbc_pl_avvlee_260221.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Leeds Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_brebha_gomezgoal_260221.jpg
01:26
Gomez puts Brighton 1-0 in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_brebha_welbeckgoal_260221.jpg
01:22
Welbeck doubles Brighton’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_brebha_highlight_260221.jpg
09:05
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Brighton Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_chelseafirstgoal_260221.jpg
01:47
Pedro’s 11th goal of season gives Chelsea lead
nbc_pl_wolars_260218.jpg
13:04
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Arsenal Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260218.jpg
01:11
Saka heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260218.jpg
01:35
Hincapie blasts Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_260218.jpg
58
Bueno’s curler gives Wolves hope v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_260218.jpg
01:40
Calafiori’s own goal brings Wolves level at 2-2

cole_mpx.jpg
11:44
What riders said after SX Round 7 in Arlington
Screenshot_2026-02-22_001042_copy.jpg
16:43
Lawrence focused on the big picture after 450 win
nbc_smx_250recap_260221.jpg
04:08
Analyzing Brown, Shimoda in 250 Main at Arlington
nbc_smx_arlingtonhl_260221.jpg
28:20
Highlights: Supercross Round 7, Arlington
nbc_smx_webbintv_260221.jpg
01:20
Webb ‘bummed’ with chance to four-peat in Round 7
nbc_smx_tomacintv_260221.jpg
48
Seas parted for Tomac to earn second in Arlington
nbc_smx_hunterlawrenceintv_260221.jpg
01:46
Lawrence checks box in 450 after Arlington win
nbc_smx_daviesintv_260221.jpg
48
Davies frustrated with result in Arlington
nbc_smx_bennickintv_260221.jpg
47
Bennick turned a ‘pretty bad day into a good one’
nbc_smx_schimodaintv_260221.jpg
55
Shimoda says he brake-checked due to red lights
nbc_smx_piercebrownintv_260221.jpg
59
Brown ‘never stopped fighting’ for first SX win
nbc_cbb_wv_tcu_260221.jpg
02:52
HLs: Edmonds scores 14 as TCU beats West Virginia
nbc_pl_milnerintv_260221.jpg
58
Milner sets PL all-time record for appearances
nbc_cbb_washmaryland_260221.jpg
04:53
Highlights: Maryland knocks off Washington
nbc_pl_oreillyintv_260221.jpg
59
O’Reilly ‘over the moon’ with match-winning brace
nbc_nba_edwardshl_260220.jpg
02:00
HLs: Edwards torches Mavericks, scores 40 points
nbc_bte_michdukev2_260220.jpg
01:42
Bet on first half under when Michigan plays Duke
nbc_roto_westburg_260220.jpg
02:01
Schiano: It’s ‘impossible’ to draft Westburg
nbc_roto_benedictmathurin_260220.jpg
01:14
Clippers’ Mathurin ‘certainly worth picking up’
nbc_roto_sga_260220.jpg
01:19
When can Thunder expect SGA, Williams to return?
nbc_roto_stephcurry_260220.jpg
01:22
Curry (knee) will miss at least five more games
nbc_roto_1stbasepreview_260220.jpg
03:07
Kurtz, Soderstrom are top 1B options in fantasy
nbc_roto_catcherpreview_260220.jpg
02:38
Fantasy catcher depth is ‘lightyears beyond’ past
nbc_roto_arizonahouston_260220.jpg
02:12
Cougars’ defense could be ‘too much’ for Arizona
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260220.jpg
04:10
Murray can get Nuggets ‘back on track’ vs. Blazers
nbc_nba_enjoy_clippersnuggets_260220.jpg
04:33
Lue has Clippers playing with ‘urgency’
nbc_nba_enjoy_besteastpg_260220.jpg
05:20
Is Cunningham or Brunson the best PG in the East?
nbc_nba_enjoy_pistonsknicks_260220.jpg
06:22
Cunningham boosts MVP case with win over Knicks
nbc_nba_enjoy_whichtrio_260220.jpg
01:34
Comparing versatility of Spurs, Hornets’ trios
nbc_pft_tanking_260220.jpg
07:01
NBA’s approach doesn’t ‘eliminate’ tanking