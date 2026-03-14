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No. 6 UConn and No. 13 St. John’s set for another rematch to decide Big East Tournament
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Alexis Pinturault sets retirement from Alpine skiing
WNBA
WNBA, players union meet for 5th straight day trying to get CBA deal to avoid any season disruptions

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Gordon tucks away Newcastle’s opener v. Chelsea
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Six Nations highlights: Ireland 43, Scotland 21
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Extended HLs: Burnley v. Bournemouth Matchweek 30

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Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Brighton Matchweek 30

March 14, 2026 12:27 PM
Enjoy full-match highlights from Brighton's trip up north to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland in Matchweek 30.

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