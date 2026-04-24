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Matt Campbell is taking a patient approach with his rebuilt Penn State staff and roster
Associated Press
,
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Two-start pitchers: Chase Burns fronts a group of intriguing options as we head into the first week of May
David Shovein
,
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,
Women’s college basketball transfer updates: Top players available for 2026 window
Aidan Berg
,
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Wood punishes Sunderland to double Forest’s lead
Jesus stuns Sunderland to put Forest up 4-0
Gibbs-White blasts Forest 3-0 ahead of Sunderland
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Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Forest Matchweek 34
April 24, 2026 03:32 PM
Check out full-match highlights from Nottingham Forest's critical matchup with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in Matchweek 34.
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