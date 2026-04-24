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NCAA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory Press Conference
Matt Campbell is taking a patient approach with his rebuilt Penn State staff and roster
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Two-start pitchers: Chase Burns fronts a group of intriguing options as we head into the first week of May
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Wood punishes Sunderland to double Forest’s lead
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Jesus stuns Sunderland to put Forest up 4-0
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Gibbs-White blasts Forest 3-0 ahead of Sunderland

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Top News

NCAA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory Press Conference
Matt Campbell is taking a patient approach with his rebuilt Penn State staff and roster
Chase Burns
Two-start pitchers: Chase Burns fronts a group of intriguing options as we head into the first week of May
NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas at Florida
Women’s college basketball transfer updates: Top players available for 2026 window

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfgoal2_260424.jpg
Wood punishes Sunderland to double Forest’s lead
nbc_pl_nfgoal4_260424.jpg
Jesus stuns Sunderland to put Forest up 4-0
nbc_pl_nfgoal3_260424.jpg
Gibbs-White blasts Forest 3-0 ahead of Sunderland

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Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Forest Matchweek 34

April 24, 2026 03:32 PM
Check out full-match highlights from Nottingham Forest's critical matchup with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in Matchweek 34.

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Hume’s own goal gives Forest lead over Sunderland
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