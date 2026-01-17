Extended HLs: Spurs v. West Ham Matchweek 22

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Eli Tomac celebrates.JPG
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 2, San Diego 450 Qualification: Eli Tomac is on top of Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Levi Kitchen Cameron McAdoo on the gate.JPG
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 2, San Diego 250 Qualification: Levi Kitchen fastest in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_260117.jpg
Wilson nets West Ham’s 93rd-minute winner v. Spurs
nbc_pl_leedsfullham_260117.jpg
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Fulham Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_chelvbrehlv2_260117.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brentford Matchweek 22

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Eli Tomac celebrates.JPG
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 2, San Diego 450 Qualification: Eli Tomac is on top of Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Levi Kitchen Cameron McAdoo on the gate.JPG
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 2, San Diego 250 Qualification: Levi Kitchen fastest in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_260117.jpg
Wilson nets West Ham’s 93rd-minute winner v. Spurs
nbc_pl_leedsfullham_260117.jpg
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Fulham Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_chelvbrehlv2_260117.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brentford Matchweek 22

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Spurs v. West Ham Matchweek 22

January 17, 2026 12:18 PM
Look back on full-match highlights from Tottenham Hotspur's London derby with West Ham United in Matchweek 22.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_whugoal2_260117.jpg
02:10
Wilson nets West Ham’s 93rd-minute winner v. Spurs
nbc_pl_leedsfullham_260117.jpg
08:53
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Fulham Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_chelvbrehlv2_260117.jpg
10:48
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brentford Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_260117.jpg
01:39
Nmecha’s volley gives Leeds 1-0 lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_suncry_260117.jpg
08:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Crystal Palace MWK 22
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260117.jpg
02:29
Palmer doubles Chelsea’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_260117.jpg
01:15
Edwards powers Burnley level at 1-1 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal1v2_260117.jpg
01:30
Wirtz blasts Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260117.jpg
01:36
Brobbey puts Sunderland 2-1 ahead of Palace
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260117.jpg
56
Romero’s ‘thumping header’ brings Spurs level
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260117.jpg
02:35
Pedro blasts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260117.jpg
01:02
Le Fee brings Sunderland level with Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_crygoal1_260117.jpg
01:15
Pino strikes Crystal Palace ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260117.jpg
01:17
Summerville’s deflected effort gives West Ham lead
nbc_pl_mumc_260117.jpg
14:54
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260117.jpg
01:52
Dorgu doubles Man United’s lead against Man City
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260117.jpg
01:58
Mbeumo tucks away Man United’s opener v. Man City
netbusters_david_copy.jpg
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_top10ofseasonsofar_260113.jpg
03:05
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_updatev2_260108.jpg
19:38
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool ends in scrappy draw
nbc_pl_top25of2025v2_260108.jpg
24:43
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2025
nbc_pl_mw21allgoals_260108.jpg
11:59
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_newleehl_260107.jpg
14:10
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Leeds Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_goalnew3lee3_260107.jpg
03:06
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 3-3
nbc_pl_newcasatlegoal4_260107.jpg
01:33
Barnes drills Newcastle ahead in 102nd minute
nbc_pl_burmu_260107.jpg
11:22
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Man United Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_boutothl_260107.jpg
14:19
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Spurs Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_brevssun_260107.jpg
10:09
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sunderland Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_fulvche_260107.jpg
12:41
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Chelsea Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_evewol_260107.jpg
11:47
Extended HLs: Everton v. Wolves Matchweek 21

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_sonyopenrd2v2_260116.jpg
01:45
PGA Tour HLs: Taylor’s Rd. 2, Sony Open in Hawaii
tour_down_under_1_16.png
18:01
Tour Down Under Highlights: Wollaston wins stage 1
nbc_nba_minvshou_260116.jpg
02:05
HLs: Durant torches Timberwolves in win
nbc_nba_lacvstor_260116.jpg
01:56
HLs: Harden’s 30-point double-double powers LAC
nbc_nba_clevsphi_260116.jpg
02:09
HLs: Tyson drops 39 points to push Cavs past 76ers
nbc_nba_nopvsind_260116.jpg
01:52
HLs: Huff’s season-high leads Pacers past Pelicans
oly_swm400im_marchandwin_260116.jpg
09:50
Marchand dominates 400 IM final in Austin
oly_sww400im_mcintoshwin_260116.jpg
09:27
McIntosh cruises to 400m IM victory in Austin
oly_sww200f_weinsteinwin_260116.jpg
06:00
Weinstein emerges victorious in close 200m free
oly_swm200f_erisman_260116.jpg
05:36
Erisman stuns stacked 200m free field with win
oly_swm50br_mathiaswin_260116.jpg
04:20
Mathias earns second Austin win with 50m breast
oly_sww50br_ssmithwin_260116.jpg
04:03
Smith fends off Elendt in 50m breastroke final
oly_swm800f_wiffen_260116.jpg
12:18
Wiffen secures 800m freestyle victory in Austin
oly_fr_snowshow_goepperintv_full.jpg
11:35
Goepper punches Olympic ticket in new discipline
oly_frwmo_ikumahorishima_worldcup_waterville_260116.jpg
05:35
Horishima victorious in Freestyle Skiing WC moguls
oly_sb_snowshow_whiteintv_full.jpg
20:14
White previews Olympic snowboarding, Snow League
oly_frwmo_jakaraanthony_worldcup_waterville_260116.jpg
05:50
Anthony wins Freestyle Skiing WC moguls in N.H.
nbc_oht_discoverep3_260116.jpg
04:26
Heise: PWHL is ‘toughest, most exciting league’
nbc_roto_bichette_260116.jpg
02:26
How Bichette slots into Mets’ expected lineup
nbc_roto_anthonyblack_260116.jpg
01:33
Will Black remain ‘excellent’ amid ORL injuries?
nbc_roto_lebronjames_260116.jpg
01:31
LeBron getting back to ‘incredible’ production
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_260116.jpg
01:41
Mahomes targeting Week 1 return from torn ACL
nbc_roto_domantas_260116.jpg
01:47
Can Sabonis live up to ADP with return from injury
nbc_roto_samdarnold_260116.jpg
01:19
Darnold ‘confident’ he will play against 49ers
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkseg_260116.jpg
04:54
How will Sengun match up against Gobert?
nbc_smx_insidersdr_260116.jpg
20:13
Sexton, Prado headline chaos of Anaheim 1
nbc_nba_enjoy_whosaysno_260116.jpg
09:50
Who says no?: Zion to the Bulls and more trades
nbc_roto_suarezbosv2_260116.jpg
02:11
What to expect from Suarez with reported BOS move
nbc_roto_tuckerladv2_260116.jpg
02:28
Does Tucker fill ‘gaping hole’ for LAD outfield?
nbc_bte_knicks_260116.jpg
02:17
How Knicks’ poor form shakes up futures bets