Top News

RotoPat’s Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings
Tom Hicks, the Texas businessman who owned Stars, Rangers and Liverpool teams, dies at 79
After nearly losing 5-shot lead, Kristoffer Reitan holds on for Nedbank victory
  Brentley Romine
    ,
  Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

Are West Ham proving they can avoid relegation?
Bowen powers West Ham ahead of Brighton
Owen: Salah ‘created chaos’ at Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top News

RotoPat’s Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings
Tom Hicks, the Texas businessman who owned Stars, Rangers and Liverpool teams, dies at 79
After nearly losing 5-shot lead, Kristoffer Reitan holds on for Nedbank victory
  Brentley Romine
    ,
  Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

Are West Ham proving they can avoid relegation?
Bowen powers West Ham ahead of Brighton
Owen: Salah ‘created chaos’ at Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Rutter drills Brighton level with West Ham

December 7, 2025 10:52 AM
Following a VAR review, Georginio Rutter's equalizer stands to bring Brighton back to level terms against West Ham in stoppage time.

01:46
Bowen powers West Ham ahead of Brighton
22:15
PL Update: Aston Villa blow title race open
13:41
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Liverpool Matchweek 15
01:58
Tanaka brings Leeds level at 3-3 with Liverpool
01:28
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 3-2 ahead of Leeds
01:29
Stach brings Leeds level at 2-2 with Liverpool
03:41
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds hope against Liverpool
03:09
Ekitike’s brace gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Leeds
01:23
Ekitike tucks away Liverpool’s opener v. Leeds
09:34
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Chelsea Matchweek 15
13:31
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Burnley Matchweek 15
09:31
Extended HLs: Everton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 15
11:14
Extended HLs: Man City v. Sunderland Matchweek 15
08:20
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Brentford Matchweek 15
02:02
Flemming pulls Burnley within one of Newcastle
02:33
O’Nien sent off for dangerous tackle against City
01:09
Dewsbury-Hall blasts Everton 3-0 ahead of Forest
01:42
Cherki finds Foden to put Man City 3-0 in front
01:45
Gordon doubles Newcastle’s lead over Burnley
01:31
Barry slots home Everton’s second against Forest
01:31
Pires sent off in first Premier League start
01:14
Guimaraes’ Olimpico gives Newcastle lead
01:23
Simons dazzles, fires Spurs 2-0 in front of Bees
01:03
Gvardiol’s towering header puts Man City 2-0 ahead
01:15
Dias rockets Manchester City ahead of Sunderland
01:04
Simons picks out Richarlison to give Spurs lead
01:18
Dewsbury-Hall’s deflected cross gives Everton lead
11:38
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Arsenal Matchweek 15
02:13
Reactions from ‘superb’ Villa’s upset over Arsenal
01:57
Buendia’s strike gives Villa 2-1 lead over Arsenal

Latest Clips

01:45
Are West Ham proving they can avoid relegation?
03:51
Owen: Salah ‘created chaos’ at Liverpool
53
Rausch details pregame ritual for Palace matches
13:08
Unpacking Salah’s ‘troubling’ comments
07:45
Duke, Iowa State, Louisville secure ranked wins
05:14
HLs: No. 2 Wisconsin hockey crushes Notre Dame
01:03
Highlights: Houston puts clamps on Florida State
02:17
Highlights: UCLA beats Oregon at Pauley
01:58
Highlights: Mavs manhandle Rockets in second half
01:56
HLs: Timberwolves complete comeback vs. Clippers
07:53
Highlights: 2025 Grass League Championship
02:00
Highlights: LaVine, Kings handle Heat in Miami
09:17
Highlights: St. John’s beats Ole Miss at MSG
02:00
Highlights: Pistons race past Bucks in Motor City
01:59
Highlights: Warriors outlast Cavaliers
01:31
Pitino: St. John’s been ‘through the meat grinder’
01:58
Highlights: Johnson lifts Hawks past Wizards
02:00
Highlights: Nets pull away from Pelicans early
01:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
04:57
Highlights: Loyola Chicago scoots past Princeton
05:19
Straka surges, Scheffler slips in Round 3
02:59
Scheffler giving ‘bad luck a chance’ at Albany
14:06
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
42
Moyes on Everton’s chances at Europe: Why not?
04:58
Highlights: Richmond stay undefeated at home
04:44
Slot: Liverpool deserved more than a point
03:48
Farke: Leeds’ draw ‘feels like a win tonight’
03:08
Tanaka: Leeds didn’t give up against Liverpool
05:08
Liverpool ‘not good enough’ to finish off Leeds
03:06
Highlights: McIlroy nine back after hard fought 68