Wilson curls Fulham 3-1 ahead of Burnley

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 15: Daniel Jones tears Achilles, updates on Mike Evans, DK Metcalf
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Brazile leads No. 17 Arkansas to 93-86 win over No. 16 Texas Tech in rematch of Sweet 16 game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mets reach 2-year deal with infielder Jorge Polanco after losing Pete Alonso
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
Burnley have ‘failed miserably’ in return to PL
Sonne gives Burnley late hope against Fulham
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 15: Daniel Jones tears Achilles, updates on Mike Evans, DK Metcalf
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Brazile leads No. 17 Arkansas to 93-86 win over No. 16 Texas Tech in rematch of Sweet 16 game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mets reach 2-year deal with infielder Jorge Polanco after losing Pete Alonso
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
Burnley have ‘failed miserably’ in return to PL
Sonne gives Burnley late hope against Fulham
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Wilson curls Fulham 3-1 ahead of Burnley
December 13, 2025 01:49 PM
Fulham get some breathing room as Harry Wilson finishes the Cottagers' counter attack in style with a lovely finish to make it 3-1 over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Related Videos
01:03
Sonne gives Burnley late hope against Fulham
01:29
Bassey’s header gives Fulham 2-1 lead over Burnley
01:40
Ugochukwu brings Burnley level with Fulham
01:04
Smith Rowe nets Fulham’s opener against Burnley
09:17
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brighton Matchweek 16
10:11
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Everton Matchweek 16
01:18
Ekitike’s header doubles Liverpool’s lead
01:24
Gusto doubles Chelsea’s lead against Everton
01:15
Palmer slot home Chelsea’s opener against Everton
01:34
Ekitike smashes Liverpool ahead of Brighton
25:59
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 15
04:02
PL Update: Bruno guides Man United past Wolves
10:10
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man United Matchweek 15
13:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 15
05:44
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man United 4-1 lead
01:45
Mount drives Man United 3-1 ahead of Wolves
01:22
Mbeumo slots home Man United’s second v. Wolves
01:06
Bellegarde equalizes for Wolves against Man United
01:42
Fernandes nets Man United’s opener against Wolves
08:13
PL Update: Palace crash top four party
11:20
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 15
01:14
Guehi heads Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Fulham
01:21
Wilson’s terrific trivela brings Fulham level
01:08
Nketiah sends Crystal Palace in front of Fulham
11:20
Extended HLs: Brighton v. West Ham Matchweek 15
02:28
Rutter drills Brighton level with West Ham
01:46
Bowen powers West Ham ahead of Brighton
22:15
PL Update: Aston Villa blow title race open
13:41
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Liverpool Matchweek 15
01:58
Tanaka brings Leeds level at 3-3 with Liverpool
Latest Clips
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
02:22
Burnley have ‘failed miserably’ in return to PL
21:52
Sexton, Prado preview 2026 season SMX team changes
01:13
Salah applauds fans at Anfield after Liverpool win
03:08
Discussing Salah’s inspired shift against Brighton
59
PL Fan Fest ‘makes me feel like I’m not alone’
55
Vonn claims second in downhill at St. Moritz
03:44
Stolz dashes to 1000m win at Hamar World Cup
07:28
Is Salah saying goodbye to Liverpool, Anfield?
01:31
Vonn on Svindal’s crucial role in her comeback
02:29
Weir previews Team USA at 2026 Winter Olympics
06:43
Weir on Team USA’s dominant year in figure skating
01:57
HLs: Curry’s eruption not enough in return vs. MIN
01:54
HLs: George drops career-high in win over Memphis
01:58
Highlights: Morant returns to action against Jazz
01:54
HLs: Embiid has vintage performance in win vs. IND
01:56
HLs: Knueppel, Hornets fall short in Chicago
01:59
Highlights: Mitchell lights up Wizards, Cavs win
07:07
Oz the Mentalist blows Notre Dame team’s minds
07:45
The moment Carr won ND’s QB competition
02:46
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton
07:48
Villegas among golfers fighting for PGA Tour cards
07:12
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1
03:38
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
03:57
Stolz swipes 2nd gold, track record held since ’09
02:03
Will Pirates make more moves this offseason?
01:57
Is Finnegan or Suárez better option in fantasy?
02:06
Can Cease be ace, Bieber stay healthy for Toronto?
02:07
Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton
06:03
Inside story of Vonn’s Olympic debut in Salt Lake
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue