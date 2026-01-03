 Skip navigation
Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz
How to watch the 2026 Dakar Rally on Peacock: Schedule, TV and stream info, route, entry list
nbc_cbb_osuvrutg_260102.jpg
Bruce Thornton scores 20, moves up Ohio State scoring list in Buckeyes’ 80-73 victory over Rutgers
NCAA Basketball: Oregon at Maryland
Nate Bittle, Takai Simpkins lead Oregon to 64-54 victory over Maryland

nbc_pl_wolgoal3_260103.jpg
Mane drills Wolves 3-0 ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_260103.jpg
Arias gives Wolves shock lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_avlnf_260103.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Forest Matchweek 20

nbc_pl_wolgoal3_260103.jpg
Mane drills Wolves 3-0 ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_260103.jpg
Arias gives Wolves shock lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_avlnf_260103.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Forest Matchweek 20

Hwang's penalty gives Wolves 2-0 lead v. West Ham

January 3, 2026 10:38 AM
The Molineux erupts as Wolves take a 2-0 lead over West Ham thanks to Hee-chan Hwang's well-taken penalty.

nbc_pl_wolgoal3_260103.jpg
01:19
Mane drills Wolves 3-0 ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_260103.jpg
01:25
Arias gives Wolves shock lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_avlnf_260103.jpg
12:30
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Forest Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_260103.jpg
01:41
McGinn smashes Aston Villa 3-1 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_260103.jpg
57
Gibbs-White gives Forest life against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_260103.jpg
01:44
McGinn doubles Aston Villa’s lead against Forest
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260103.jpg
01:26
Watkins rockets Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_bre_tot_260101.jpg
09:44
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Spurs Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_mw19allgoalsv2_260101_copy.jpg
10:18
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_sunmancity_260101.jpg
09:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Man City Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_livleeds_260101.jpg
08:57
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Leeds Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_cryful_extendedhl_260101.jpg
09:53
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Fulham MWK 19
nbc_pl_cryful_cairneygoal_260101.jpg
01:17
Cairney blasts Fulham level at 1-1 with Palace
nbc_pl_cryful_matetagoal_260101_copy.jpg
01:08
Mateta heads Crystal Palace in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_plupdate_251230.jpg
23:11
PL Update: Arsenal cement title favorites status
nbc_pl_manuwolhl_251230.jpg
11:41
Extended HLs: Man United v. Wolves Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_arsavl_251230.jpg
13:21
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251230.jpg
46
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal4_251230.jpg
01:47
Jesus sends Arsenal 4-0 ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_nottvseve_251230.jpg
11:10
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Everton MWK 19
nbc_pl_whubhahl_251230.jpg
14:49
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brighton Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_251230.jpg
03:28
Trossard powers Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_chebou_251230.jpg
11:41
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Bournemouth Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_burnewhl_251230.jpg
10:58
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Newcastle Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_newgoal3_251230.jpg
01:28
Guimaraes punishes Burnley’s defense to seal win
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251230.jpg
01:38
Zubimendi doubles Arsenal’s lead against Villa
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251230.jpg
01:26
Gabriel heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_evertonsecondgoal_251230.jpg
01:40
Barry nets Everton’s second against Forest
nbc_pl_bhaveltmangoal_251230.jpg
01:02
Veltman brings Brighton level at 2-2 with West Ham
nbc_pl_wolkrejcigoal_251230.jpg
01:06
Krejci heads Wolves level with Manchester United

nbc_nba_lallukaw_260102.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Luka guides Lakers past Grizzlies
nbc_cbb_orevmary_260102.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Oregon handles Maryland
nbc_cbb_osuvrutg_260102.jpg
03:16
Highlights: Ohio State scores road win vs. Rutgers
nbc_cbb_mayintv_260102.jpg
02:45
May has tough grades for another Michigan blowout
hoiberg_intv.jpg
04:28
Hoiberg: Nebraska ‘showed a lot’ vs. MSU
nbc_cbb_msuvnebhl_260102.jpg
05:59
Highlights: Nebraska upsets MSU in a thriller
nbc_nba_porvsnop_denihl_260102.jpg
01:54
HLs: Avdija erupts in Blazers’ win over Pelicans
nbc_cbb_uscvmich_260102.jpg
02:54
Highlights: Johnson leads Michigan over USC
nbc_nba_denvscle_spidahl_260102.jpg
01:55
HLs: Mitchell outduels Murray to down Nuggets
nbc_nba_atlvsnyk_jjhl_260102.jpg
02:00
HLs: Johnson’s triple-double powers ATL’s road win
nbc_nba_sasvsind_harperhl_260102.jpg
01:51
HLs: Harper steps up to lead Spurs past Pacers
nbc_hockey_ndwm_260102.jpg
04:51
HLs: Notre Dame shut out by No. 7 Western Michigan
oly_ssm5000_caseydawson_260102.jpg
08:54
Dawson dominates men’s 5000m at U.S. Trials
oly_ssw3000_gretamyers_260102.jpg
06:03
Myers opens U.S. Olympic Trials with 3000m victory
nbc_cbb_nnaji_260102.jpg
04:20
College basketball could use ‘centralized voice’
nbc_rtf_orangebowlv2_260102.jpg
09:00
Oregon’s defense stifles Texas Tech in Orange Bowl
nbc_nba_playerpressuretalk_260102.jpg
09:48
Why Dort feels like the ‘odd man out’ with OKC
derrick_henry_FNIA.jpg
17:54
Ravens RB Henry on career longevity and legacy
nbc_roto_olave_260102.jpg
01:27
Olave won’t play in Week 18 due to blood clot
nbc_rtf_rustvsrest_260102.jpg
05:20
Does rust vs. rest have validity in 12-team CFP?
nbc_rtf_olemissgeorgia_260102.jpg
16:56
Chambliss cemented legendary game for Ole Miss
nbc_roto_baker_260102.jpg
01:30
‘Warrior’ Mayfield will play Saturday vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_lamar_260102.jpg
01:09
Jackson ‘risky’ fantasy play for game vs. Steelers
nbc_rtf_indianawins_260102.jpg
16:21
‘Not enough superlatives’ to describe Indiana
nbc_rtf_miamiwin_260102.jpg
09:02
Beck’s rushing ‘the difference maker’ against OSU
nbc_rtf_fourremain_260102.jpg
04:28
Why ‘unlikely’ teams in CFP semis is beneficial
nbc_nba_buckstradedeadline_260102.jpg
05:09
Mannix: Bucks looking to add to Giannis-led team
nbc_ffhh_passcatchers_250102.jpg
11:09
Count on Pickens to deliver for Cowboys vs. Giants
nbc_ffhh_runningbacks_250102.jpg
05:08
Berry thinks Brown will have huge game vs. Browns
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_260102.jpg
54
Bet on Henry to finish season strong vs. Steelers