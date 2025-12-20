Ekitike's towering header doubles Liverpool's lead

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Game 1-Alabama at Oklahoma
Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer claps back at critics following comeback victory at Oklahoma in playoff
2025 Women's Champions Classic
Roberts, Berry lead No. 16 Louisville women to 89-65 win over No. 17 Tennessee at Barclays Center
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks
Los Angles Kings trade center Phillip Danault to Montreal Canadiens for second-round pick

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totlivpostgame_251220.jpg
Is Romero at risk of losing captaincy for Spurs?
nbc_pl_totredcard2_251220.jpg
Romero sees second yellow for kicking Konate
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251220.jpg
Richarlison gives Spurs lifeline v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Game 1-Alabama at Oklahoma
Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer claps back at critics following comeback victory at Oklahoma in playoff
2025 Women's Champions Classic
Roberts, Berry lead No. 16 Louisville women to 89-65 win over No. 17 Tennessee at Barclays Center
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks
Los Angles Kings trade center Phillip Danault to Montreal Canadiens for second-round pick

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totlivpostgame_251220.jpg
Is Romero at risk of losing captaincy for Spurs?
nbc_pl_totredcard2_251220.jpg
Romero sees second yellow for kicking Konate
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251220.jpg
Richarlison gives Spurs lifeline v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ekitike's towering header doubles Liverpool's lead

December 20, 2025 02:07 PM
Liverpool are enjoying life at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Hugo Ekitike uses his physicality to win a header inside the box and give his team a 2-0 lead against Spurs.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_totredcard2_251220.jpg
01:18
Romero sees second yellow for kicking Konate
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251220.jpg
01:59
Richarlison gives Spurs lifeline v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_251220.jpg
01:08
Isak, Wirtz combine to put LIV up ahead of TOT
nbc_pl_redcardV2_251220.jpg
02:57
Simons sent off for challenge on Van Dijk
nbc_pl_bhavsunhl_251220.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Sunderland MWK 17
nbc_pl_bouburnley_251220.jpg
09:59
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Burnley MWK 17
nbc_pl_brewolhl_251220.jpg
08:17
Extended Highlights: Wolves v. Brentford MWK 17
nbc_pl_mcwhu_251220.jpg
10:31
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. West Ham MWK 17
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251220.jpg
01:24
Lewis-Potter nets brace with calm finish v. Wolves
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251220.jpg
01:13
Broja heads in late equalizer for Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoal1_251220.jpg
01:34
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251220.jpg
01:15
Haaland slots home Man City’s third over West Ham
nbc_pl_bregoal1_251220.jpg
01:22
Lewis-Potter makes Wolves pay for defensive mishap
nbc_pl_chenewhl_251220.jpg
12:14
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Chelsea MWK 17
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251220.jpg
01:34
Reijnders blasts Man City to 2-0 lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251220.jpg
01:19
Haaland tucks away rebound to put Man City on top
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251220.jpg
01:10
Pedro’s clinical run levels CHE at two-all v. NEW
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251220.jpg
49
James’ ‘perfect’ free kick pulls one back for CHE
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251220.jpg
03:40
Woltemade’s clever finish doubles Newcastle’s lead
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251220.jpg
01:31
Woltemade pounces on rebound to give NEW 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_plrawsun_251216.jpg
07:07
PL RAW: Sunderland take fiery Tyne-Wear derby
nbc_pl_manvsbou_251215.jpg
16:10
Extended HLs: Man United v. Bournemouth MWK 16
nbc_pl_plupdate_251215.jpg
05:04
PL Update: Man United, Cherries draw in thriller
nbc_pl_mw16allgoals_251215.jpg
15:56
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_mangoal4v2_251215.jpg
01:53
Cunha gives Man United 4-3 lead over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal4_251215.jpg
01:12
Kroupi brings Cherries level at 4-4 with Man Utd
nbc_pl_mangoal3_251215.jpg
02:50
Fernandes’ free-kick brings Man United level
nbc_pl_bougoal3_251215.jpg
01:16
Tavernier’s free-kick gives Bournemouth 3-2 lead
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_251215.jpg
01:29
Evanilson slots home equalizer against Man United
nbc_pl_mangoal2_251215.jpg
01:19
Casemiro heads Man United in front of Bournemouth

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_totlivpostgame_251220.jpg
01:56
Is Romero at risk of losing captaincy for Spurs?
nbc_pl_mcwhupostgame_251220.jpg
02:00
Man City showing ‘all the signs’ for title charge
maye_fnia_int_raw_251220.jpg
14:31
Talkin’ Ball: Maye on second year leap for NE
nbc_pl_howeintv_251220.jpg
02:04
Howe: NEW were denied ‘clear penalty’ v. CHE
nbc_pl_chenewstudiov2_251220.jpg
01:52
Maresca ‘deserves’ credit for CHE draw v. NEW
nbc_pl_pregameenzointv_251220.jpg
03:56
Maresca has ‘to be careful’ with cryptic words
nbc_nba_okcvsmin_anthl_251219.jpg
02:07
HLs: Edwards carries T-Wolves to win in his return
nbc_nba_chivscle_garlandhl_251219.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Garland goes off for 35 points in loss
nbc_nba_phivsnyk_maxeyhl_251219.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Maxey drops 30 points in 76ers’ win
nbc_nba_sasvsatl_wembyhl_251219.jpg
02:00
HLs: Wembanyama leads Spurs to victory over Hawks
nbc_nba_miavsbos_whitehl_251219.jpg
01:53
HLs: White drains career-high 10 3-pointers
oly_sbmhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251219.jpg
06:21
Yamada victorious in men’s halfpipe at Copper
oly_sbwhp_choiwin_251219.jpg
06:44
Choi wins snowboard halfpipe at Copper; Kim 3rd
coltsriversoffensefantasy.jpg
02:04
Colts’ limitations loom ahead of matchup vs. 49ers
nbc_roto_meyers_251219.jpg
01:34
Meyers ‘quickly became a trusted option’ for Jags
nbc_roto_darnold_251219.jpg
01:23
Darnold now ‘matchup resilient’ for fantasy finals
nbc_roto_puka_251219.jpg
01:19
Nacua shatters fantasy numbers against Seahawks
nbc_roto_lamelo_251219.jpg
01:27
Ball notches double-double in return from injury
nbc_roto_johnson_251219.jpg
01:51
Johnson a ‘fantasy superstar’ after career-high
nbc_roto_jokic_251219.jpg
01:32
Jokić makes more history as all-time great center
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251219.jpg
03:36
Worthy among solid fantasy flex options in Week 16
nbc_week16injuriespart3_251219.jpg
06:45
Who can HOU rely on if Marks misses with injury?
nbc_week16injuriespart1_251219.jpg
07:37
How Rice’s injury shakes up KC offense vs. TEN
nbc_week16injuriespart2_251219.jpg
03:47
MHJ’s return will hamper Wilson’s fantasy value
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251219.jpg
02:08
Gainwell becoming a consistent fantasy RB option
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251219.jpg
02:45
Hampton, Rivers among NFL Week 16 best prop bets
nbc_ffhh_tnf_seahawks_251219.jpg
02:57
Can RB Walker be trusted in fantasy playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_tnf_puka_251219.jpg
09:31
Nacua, Smith-Njigba live up to the moment on TNF
nbc_enjoy_thursdayrecap_251219.jpg
09:56
GSW moving in wrong direction after loss to PHX
darnoldcoachhug.jpg
12:54
Riddick: Win over Rams ‘turning point’ for Darnold