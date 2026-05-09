Hinshelwood's soaring header puts Brighton ahead

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Why Robert Griffin III is pursuing his Olympic dream again, 20 years after his first try
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 36
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Manchester United
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Why Robert Griffin III is pursuing his Olympic dream again, 20 years after his first try
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 36
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Manchester United
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Hinshelwood's soaring header puts Brighton ahead
May 9, 2026 10:22 AM
Jack Hinshelwood got on the end of a cross to score in the opening minute of Brighton's match against Wolves.
Related Videos
08:00
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 36
10:57
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 36
10:57
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Manchester United
01:32
Minteh seals Brighton’s win with near-post finish
01:43
Rayan’s deflected strike puts Bournemouth ahead
03:42
Andersen sent off for tackle on Truffert
03:11
Christie shown red for challenge on Castagne
01:05
Dunk thumps header to double Brighton’s lead
12:36
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Chelsea Matchweek 36
01:17
Fernandez’s free kick rolls in to tie Chelsea 1-1
01:26
Gravenberch fires Liverpool to 1-0 lead v. Chelsea
25:58
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 35
08:23
PL RAW: Man Utd triumph in thriller v. Liverpool
15:46
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 35
01:30
Doku’s curler gives Man City lead over Everton
01:20
Barry’s brace puts Everton 3-1 ahead of Man City
57
Haaland responds immediately for City v. Everton
01:48
Barry scores on Guehi error, brings Everton level
01:28
O’Brien heads Everton 2-1 in front of Man City
01:12
Doku’s pearler brings Man City level at 3-3
13:54
Extended HLs: Everton v. Man City Matchweek 35
10:12
PL Update: Arsenal control title race as City draw
01:36
Awoniyi heads Forest in front of Chelsea
04:21
Jesus’ penalty gives Forest shock 2-0 lead
02:25
Awoniyi taps in Forest’s third against Chelsea
12:04
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest MWK 35
01:06
Pedro’s bicycle kick ends Chelsea scoring drought
42
Buendia scores late header for Villa against Spurs
12:53
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Spurs Matchweek 35
01:32
Richarlison gives Spurs 2-0 lead over Aston Villa
Latest Clips
34:59
Highlights: 2026 La Vuelta Femenina, Stage 7
02:18
Fofana and Cucurella on Chelsea’s away showing
03:02
Anfield left ‘frustrated’ after draw to Chelsea
03:50
What has gone wrong at Chelsea this season?
01:58
HLs: Wemby’s 39 power Spurs to 2-1 lead over MIN
02:33
HLs: Mystics hold on to spoil Tempo’s WNBA debut
01:59
HLs: Liberty tip off WNBA season by torching Sun
17:47
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Watkins Glen
09:20
How much does a ‘Tier 1' coach improve a bad team?
05:59
Thunder look unbeatable after two games vs. Lakers
04:59
Is there a foul issue in Thunder-Lakers series?
04:03
Edgecombe will soar without Embiid playing
13:38
Cavs can’t bank on home strength in Pistons series
02:11
Lawrence details long rehab to get back to racing
05:17
Inside Lawrence’s Round 16 win at Denver SX
06:37
Who will be the ‘desperation team’ this offseason?
17:45
Barkley: Brunson made the Knicks relevant
01:59
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
01:58
History of last-day Premier League title winners
03:47
Premier League title scenarios for Arsenal, City
09:28
Suns buck expectations; Gillespie, Goodwin shine
11:20
Rockets have many decisions to make in offseason
01:36
Cubs would be ‘in shambles’ without Imanaga
01:34
Dominguez on IL after scary outfield crash
01:33
Anthony placed on 10-day IL with wrist injury
03:23
Highlights: Illinois’ Wagler lit up in 2026 season
01:20
Jennings signing a ‘good fit’ with Vikings
01:35
Burrow reporting to voluntary offseason workouts
21:13
Highlights: 2026 La Vuelta Femenina, Stage 6
01:39
Breaking down WNBA Coach of the Year market
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue