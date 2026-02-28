Murphy drills Newcastle level at 2-2 with Everton

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 250 rider styles.jpg
SMX 2026 Round 8, Daytona 250 Qualification Live Updates: Seth Hammaker fastest in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks
Report: WNBA players’ union sends offer to league with revenue sharing, housing concessions
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Dodgers don’t expect two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to be ready on Opening Day

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260228.jpg
Soucek pulls one back for West Ham v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal1_260228.jpg
Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_260228.jpg
Beto puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 250 rider styles.jpg
SMX 2026 Round 8, Daytona 250 Qualification Live Updates: Seth Hammaker fastest in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks
Report: WNBA players’ union sends offer to league with revenue sharing, housing concessions
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Dodgers don’t expect two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to be ready on Opening Day

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260228.jpg
Soucek pulls one back for West Ham v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal1_260228.jpg
Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_260228.jpg
Beto puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Murphy drills Newcastle level at 2-2 with Everton

February 28, 2026 10:53 AM
St. James' Park erupts as Joelinton's cross finds Jacob Murphy before the 31-year-old winger strikes Newcastle back to level terms.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260228.jpg
01:47
Soucek pulls one back for West Ham v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal1_260228.jpg
02:18
Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_260228.jpg
01:33
Beto puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_evertongoal3_260228.jpg
01:18
Barry delivers to give Everton lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastleeverton_260228.jpg
11:02
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_evertongoal1_260228.jpg
01:06
Branthwaite heads Everton in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal1_260228.jpg
01:08
Damsgaard heads Brentord in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal2_260228.jpg
01:26
Thiago tucks away Brentford’s second v. Burnley
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal3_260228.jpg
01:14
Schade makes it 3-0 for Brentford against Burnley
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal4_260228.jpg
01:00
Kayode’s own goal gives Burnley hope v. Brentford
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal5_260228.jpg
54
Anthony brings Burnley within one of Brentford
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal6_260228.jpg
01:25
Flemming’s header brings Burnley level at 3-3
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal7_260228.jpg
01:25
Damsgaard’s brace gives Brentford 4-3 lead
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260228.jpg
01:31
Van Dijk’s header doubles Liverpool’s lead
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260228.jpg
01:26
Ekitike fires Liverpool ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_livgoal3_260228.jpg
01:13
Mac Allister volleys Liverpool 3-0 up v. West Ham
nbc_pl_livgoal4_260228.jpg
01:08
Gakpo’s deflected effort puts Liverpool 4-1 up
nbc_pl_livgoal6_260228.jpg
01:18
Disasi’s own goal makes it 5-2 for Liverpool
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260228.jpg
01:03
Castellanos scores West Ham’s second v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livwhu_260228.jpg
10:54
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. West Ham Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_bousun_260228.jpg
08:16
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Sunderland MWK 28
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260228.jpg
01:25
Mayenda taps in Sunderland’s opener v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260228.jpg
02:08
Evanilson equalizes for Bournemouth v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_plupdate_260227.jpg
03:37
PL Update: Wolves beat Aston Villa for second win
nbc_pl_wolvesvastv_260227.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Aston Villa Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal2_260227.jpg
01:38
Gomes pounces on loose ball to seal WOL win v. AVL
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_260227.jpg
01:44
Gomes smashes Wolves into the lead v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_netbusters_260224.jpg
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_titleraceon_260224.jpg
07:32
PL RAW: Arsenal dominate Spurs in derby
nbc_pl_plupdate_260223.jpg
06:47
PL Update: Sesko guides Man United past Everton

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_denvokc_260227.jpg
01:56
HLs: Jokic, Murray eruption not enough for DEN win
nbc_nba_clevdet_260227.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Pistons win OT thriller against Cavs
nbc_chcy_psund_260227.jpg
05:10
HLs: No. 5 Penn State beats Notre Dame in shootout
nbc_dls_nbatalk_260227.jpg
06:16
Was Harden ‘big-time acquisition’ for Cavaliers?
nbc_roto_derekcarr_260227.jpg
01:39
Dvorchak thinks Carr will come out of retirement
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_260227.jpg
01:55
Richardson ‘lottery ticket’ entering fourth season
nbc_dps_roberthorryinterview_260227.jpg
15:11
Horry: NBA is about getting buckets, not just 3s
nbc_roto_ashtonjeanty_260227.jpg
01:37
Jeanty may be part of a two-back committee
nbc_dps_danieljeremiahinterview_260227.jpg
16:38
Jeremiah: ‘Good gap’ between Mendoza and Simpson
nbc_nfl_jeremiyahlove_260227.jpg
07:52
Love: ‘I want to play with the best quarterback’
nbc_roto_konknueppel_260227.jpg
01:22
Knueppel breaks rookie record for 3-point makes
nbc_roto_shaigil_260227.jpg
01:32
Why SGA is still on pace to win second MVP award
nbc_roto_laurimark_260227.jpg
01:29
Who will step up for Jazz amid Markkanen’s injury?
nbc_nfl_jonahcoleman_260227.jpg
09:12
Coleman built by his roots in Stockton, California
nbc_nfl_kaytronallen_260227.jpg
06:25
Penn State’s Allen: ‘All I need is an opportunity’
nbc_nfl_emmettjohnson_260227.jpg
07:02
Johnson ‘training like a track athlete’ for draft
nbc_nfl_nsingleton_260227.jpg
05:10
Singleton: Penn State TD record ‘meant a lot’
nbc_nba_jumpers_260227.jpg
04:44
Which teams are poised to take the next step?
nbc_nba_enjoydk_260227.jpg
04:12
Allen has his ‘mojo’ going with Cavaliers
nbc_nba_houorl_260227.jpg
04:50
Rockets get one of their ‘biggest wins’ vs. Magic
nbc_nba_playoffmatch_260227.jpg
07:49
Potential playoff matchups we want to see most
nbc_nfl_sbell_260227.jpg
06:30
UConn’s Bell: ‘I’m one of the best in the country’
nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
10:33
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
07:28
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_roto_indncaa_260227.jpg
01:49
Hoosiers in ‘real danger’ of missing tournament
nbc_roto_bigeastchamp_260227.jpg
01:27
Who will be the Big East regular season champion?
nbc_roto_michvill_260227.jpg
01:31
Illinois can contend with Michigan’s size
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
11:04
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL
nbc_nfl_cbell_260227.jpg
05:01
Bell had 12 formal meetings at combine Wednesday
nbc_nfl_luke_260226.jpg
06:55
Illinois QB Altmyer loves hunting and fishing