 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Xavier at Connecticut
No. 6 UConn vs. Butler predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 10
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, others target post-break returns
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Francisco Lindor has surgery to repair broken hamate bone in left hand, out around six weeks

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260211.jpg
Hinshelwood’s own goal gifts Villa late lead
nbc_pl_crystalgoal1_260211.jpg
Strand Larsen nets Palace’s opener against Burnley
nbc_pl_crystalgoal2_260211.jpg
Strand Larsen’s brace doubles Palace’s lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Xavier at Connecticut
No. 6 UConn vs. Butler predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 10
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, others target post-break returns
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Francisco Lindor has surgery to repair broken hamate bone in left hand, out around six weeks

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260211.jpg
Hinshelwood’s own goal gifts Villa late lead
nbc_pl_crystalgoal1_260211.jpg
Strand Larsen nets Palace’s opener against Burnley
nbc_pl_crystalgoal2_260211.jpg
Strand Larsen’s brace doubles Palace’s lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Anthony drills Burnley level at 2-2 with Palace

February 11, 2026 03:08 PM
Lesley Ugochukwu does well to win the ball back in midfield before setting up Jaidon Anthony for a lovely finish to bring Burnley back to level terms with Crystal Palace.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260211.jpg
01:16
Hinshelwood’s own goal gifts Villa late lead
nbc_pl_crystalgoal1_260211.jpg
01:22
Strand Larsen nets Palace’s opener against Burnley
nbc_pl_crystalgoal2_260211.jpg
01:21
Strand Larsen’s brace doubles Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_burnleygoal1_260211.jpg
01:06
Hannibal fires Burnley on the board against Palace
nbc_pl_burnleygoal3_260211.jpg
01:17
Lerma’s own goal gifts Burnley over Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mancityfirstgoal_260211.jpg
01:27
Semenyo gives Manchester City lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_mancitysecondgoal_260211.jpg
01:45
O’Reilly blasts Man City 2-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_mancitythirdgoal_260211.jpg
01:19
Haaland makes it 3-0 for Man City against Fulham
nbc_pl_mungoal1_260210.jpg
55
Sesko brings Manchester United level with West Ham
nbc_pl_whumun_260210.jpg
11:02
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Man United Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260210.jpg
01:43
Soucek stuns Man United with West Ham’s opener
GettyImages-2260943495.jpg
08:48
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Newcastle Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_new_goal2_260210.jpg
01:32
Ramsey tucks away Newcastle’s second against Spurs
nbc_pl_tot_goal1_260210.jpg
01:06
Gray equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
Screenshot_2026-02-10_155457.jpg
01:22
Thiaw strikes Newcastle 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_evebou_highlight_260210.jpg
10:45
Extended HLs: Everton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_evebou_rayangoal_260210.jpg
59
Rayan heads Bournemouth level with Everton
nbc_pl_evebou_ndiayegoal_260210.__007030.jpeg
01:02
Ndiaye’s penalty lifts Everton ahead of Cherries
nbc_pl_evebou_adligoal_260210.jpg
01:28
Adli heads Bournemouth 2-1 in front of Everton
nbc_pl_evebou_obrienredcard_260210.jpg
01:08
O’Brien sent off for foul as last defender
nbc_pl_leedschelsea_260210.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Leeds United Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_260210.jpg
01:19
Palmer picks out Pedro for Chelsea’s opener
nbc_pl_chelseagoal2_260210.jpg
58
Palmer’s penalty doubles Chelsea’s lead over Leeds
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_260210.jpg
55
Nmecha’s penalty gives Leeds hope against Chelsea
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_260210.jpg
01:16
Okafor snatches Leeds equalizer against Chelsea
nbc_pl_allgoals25_260208.jpg
13:10
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_szobosredcardv2_260208.jpg
02:31
Szoboszlai sent off for fouling Haaland
nbc_pl_haarlandgoalmc_260208.jpg
02:02
Haaland’s penalty lifts City ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcvliv_260208.jpg
16:50
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man City Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_szobosgoalliv_260208.jpg
01:35
Szoboszlai’s screamer gives Liverpool lead v. City

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_detvchasuspensions_260211.jpg
01:30
Fantasy implications of Hornets-Pistons brawl
nbc_roto_corbincarroll_260211.jpg
01:58
Carroll, Lindor, Holliday all injure hamate bones
nbc_roto_stephoncastle_260211.jpg
01:24
Spurs need Harper to step up with Castle injured
nbc_csu_willcampbell_260211.jpg
04:43
Simms not sold Campbell can be left tackle in NFL
nbc_csu_maxxcrosby_260211.jpg
03:07
Should Raiders trade Crosby after hiring Kubiak?
nbc_nba_cbb_260211.jpg
09:47
Peterson ‘too comfortable not playing’ for Kansas?
nbc_nba_tradedeadline_260211.jpg
09:54
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
nbc_nba_allstarweekend_260211.jpg
10:03
NBA All-Star Weekend features blast from the past
johnsonthumb_021126.jpg
04:15
Look for Johnson ‘to control the glass’ vs. CHA
jacksonjrthumb_021126.jpg
07:43
Analyzing NBA teams’ ‘new method’ of tanking
nbc_nba_tatumreturn_260211.jpg
01:59
Tatum’s return would elevate Celtics in East
nbc_roto_buckyirving_260211.jpg
01:27
Will Irving rebound next season for Buccaneers?
nbc_roto_alecpierce_260211.jpg
01:27
Will Colts’ WR Pierce land in Las Vegas?
nbc_roto_kylepitts_260211.jpg
01:24
Will Falcons use franchise tag on Pitts?
nbc_dps_drewbrees_260211.jpg
12:34
Brees still takes ‘pride’ proving critics wrong
nbc_roto_finalfour_260211.jpg
01:10
Look beyond favorites in Final Four markets
michiganthumb_021126.jpg
01:32
Bet on Big 10 to produce NCAA tournament winner
nbc_dps_jasongarrett_260211.jpg
13:08
Garrett ‘surprised’ by Pats’ gameplan vs. Seahawks
nbc_dps_mikereiss_260211.jpg
06:18
Big picture outlook for Patriots after SB LX loss
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersV3_260211.jpg
08:17
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
nbc_pft_drakemayev5_260211.jpg
08:36
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
nbc_pft_bettingmarkets_260211.jpg
01:47
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX
nbc_pft_parade_260211.jpg
01:29
Seattle prepares for Seahawks Super Bowl LX parade
nbc_pft_commanders_260211.jpg
06:05
Simms: Commanders’ OC, DC hires make ‘no sense’
nbc_pft_kubiakbrady_260211.jpg
05:51
Kubiak-Brady partnership to be pivotal for Raiders
nbc_nfl_kubiak_260211.jpg
07:22
Biggest questions facing Kubiak, Raiders
nbc_pft_willcampbellpt2_260211.jpg
09:47
How do players process Super Bowl losses?
nbc_pft_willcampbell_260211.jpg
19:38
Implications of Campbell avoiding media after SB
nbc_pft_simmsmeetsbadbunny_260211.jpg
02:13
Simms recounts meeting Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX
new_tv.jpg
06:22
Dissecting Super Bowl LX television ratings