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Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Tarik Skubal to undergo elbow surgery: Injury details, fallout for Tigers and fantasy managers
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MLB Power Rankings: Cubs continue Wrigley Field dominance, Phillies off to hot start with Don Mattingly
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Sarah Hildebrandt, Olympic wrestling gold medalist, eschews fear to end retirement

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Hold Skubal in fantasy for now amid elbow surgery
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Barry scores on Guehi error, brings Everton level

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O'Brien heads Everton 2-1 in front of Man City

May 4, 2026 03:52 PM
Chaos at Hill Dickinson Stadium as Everton score again thanks to Jake O'Brien's header to make it 2-1 over Manchester City.

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