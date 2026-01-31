Todibo sent off for grabbing Pedro's throat

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Clark’s 19 lead Seton Hall over Marquette 69-64
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
UCF outmuscles No. 11 Texas Tech 88-80 to score third straight Big 12 win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Elena Rybakina wins Australian Open by beating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for her 2nd Grand Slam title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Clark leads Pirates to second-half comeback
Summerville drills West Ham 2-0 ahead of Chelsea
Bowen gives West Ham shock lead over Chelsea
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Clark’s 19 lead Seton Hall over Marquette 69-64
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
UCF outmuscles No. 11 Texas Tech 88-80 to score third straight Big 12 win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Elena Rybakina wins Australian Open by beating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for her 2nd Grand Slam title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Clark leads Pirates to second-half comeback
Summerville drills West Ham 2-0 ahead of Chelsea
Bowen gives West Ham shock lead over Chelsea
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Todibo sent off for grabbing Pedro's throat
January 31, 2026 12:48 PM
Things go from bad to worse for West Ham as Jean-Clair Todibo gets a straight-red card for his part in an altercation with Chelsea's Joao Pedro deep into stoppage time.
Related Videos
01:37
Summerville drills West Ham 2-0 ahead of Chelsea
01:16
Bowen gives West Ham shock lead over Chelsea
01:12
Pedro heads Chelsea within one of West Ham
01:50
Fernandez lifts Chelsea 3-2 in front of West Ham
02:23
Cucurella brings Chelsea level with West Ham
08:36
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Bournemouth Matchweek 24
01:25
Scott slots home Bournemouth’s second v. Wolves
10:01
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Everton Matchweek 24
01:20
Gross gives Brighton 1-0 lead over Everton
01:31
Beto equalizes for Everton in 97th minute
01:18
Gyokeres tucks away Arsenal’s third against Leeds
01:08
Zubimendi heads Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Leeds United
01:00
Darlow’s own goal doubles Arsenal’s lead v. Leeds
01:24
Jesus makes it 4-0 for Arsenal against Leeds
09:26
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Arsenal Matchweek 24
01:26
Kroupi blasts Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Wolves
25:52
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 23
08:04
PL RAW: Man United stun Arsenal at the Emirates
15:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 23
01:33
Justin slots home Leeds’ opener against Everton
09:23
Extended HLs: Everton v. Leeds United Matchweek 23
01:13
Barry blasts Everton level with Leeds United
01:20
Martínez’s own goal gifts Arsenal 1-0 lead
01:11
Mbeumo brings Man United level after Arsenal error
01:25
Merino brings Arsenal level with Manchester United
01:52
Cunha’s belter puts Man United 3-2 in front
01:46
Dorgu thunderbolts Man United ahead of Arsenal
01:12
Richards gives Palace late hope against Chelsea
02:37
Fernandez’s penalty puts Chelsea 3-0 up v. Palace
56
Wharton sent off for second yellow against Chelsea
Latest Clips
03:11
HLs: Clark leads Pirates to second-half comeback
01:48
HLs: Jokic returns from knee injury, scores 31
04:51
HLs: Notre Dame can’t hold onto lead against BGSU
02:13
HLs: Doncic notches triple-double before halftime
05:08
Elba gives Eze’s job a shot at the training ground
01:27
Eagles hire Mannion as offensive coordinator
01:46
Hartenstein makes OKC ‘competent’ rebounding team
01:42
Where could Cousins find starting job in 2026?
01:42
Will Allen change style of play after surgery?
01:35
Brooks continues taking advantage of opportunity
09:29
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
14:58
Eisen on HOF selections, NFL head coach news
15:28
McDaniels: ‘Patience’ was key for Maye’s growth
15:03
‘Collective effort’ drives Pats to Super Bowl LX
07:40
Should Thunder look to add at the trade deadline?
09:55
Rookies Flagg and Knueppel ball out in matchup
04:32
Jazz rookie Bailey has gotten more burn recently
04:42
Unpacking Tatum reconsidering return from injury
02:35
Knueppel could challenge Flagg for NBA ROTY
13:43
Darnold on learning, moving on en route to SB LX
02:39
Walker among best rushing yards prop bets for SB
08:21
Stefanski on how he became the Falcons head coach
04:39
How high are the ceilings for Flagg and Knueppel?
05:59
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
03:56
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?
06:21
Why is so much information coming out of HOF?
05:00
Garrett details challenges of being a holder
02:51
Should Spygate keep Belichick out of Hall of Fame?
01:24
Evaluating Super Bowl LX MVP odds
04:09
How McDaniels is bringing best out of Maye
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue